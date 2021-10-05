"For a second it was like, is this real?"

Woman Stuck in Flash Flood Begins to Pray, A Minute Later the Marines Arrive

September 16 was a beautiful day in the nation's capital. There was no severe weather in the forecast as Virginia Waller-Torres and her husband drove their Mini Cooper through Arlington, Virginia, that day.

But that afternoon, the Maryland residents were near Arlington National Cemetery when the sky suddenly opened up and dumped several inches of rain on the area. Coming down an exit ramp, they drove directly into a flash flood.

Waller-Torres told CBS News that the deep water hit the car with enough force to tear off the license plate. The engine stalled and they were stuck.

"It was scary," she recalled. "I thought I could die."

So, she began to pray.

A minute passed as the water continued to rise and then, out of nowhere, a group of Marines got off a bus parked ahead of them.

"For a second it was like, is this real?" Waller-Torres told CBS News. "So, I had to take my phone out and start recording it."

She recorded as the Marines, clad in their dress uniforms, pushed the car out of the floodwaters and to dry ground.

According to CBS News, the Marines that came to Waller-Torres' rescue that day are part of the unit known as the Body Bearers. They are a small, elite group that carries the caskets of Marines to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery.

WATCH: National Guardsman Adopts Dog He Rescued From Hurricane Ida Floodwaters

"We figured it would be a good idea to just lend a helping hand and help out our fellow American," Cpl. Jared Tosner told WUSA.