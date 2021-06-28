Virginia's Hilarious Fast and Furious Sign Approved by Ludacris
Nobody can resist a good pun.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is receiving rave reviews for a witty message displayed on highway signs throughout the state last week.
"Driving fast and furious? That's ludacris," the digital signs read.
VDOT's punny reminder for drivers to slow down was a not-so-subtle tribute to rapper and actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, known for his role in the Fast and Furious movies. The message just so happened to correspond with the highly anticipated release of F9: The Fast Saga, the ninth installment in the popular film franchise.
Way to stay relevant, Virginia!
It didn't take long before Bridges became aware of the signage. He even responded on Instagram Saturday with a photo from one Commonwealth highway with the caption, "Virginia I Love You Back! Can't Believe this is real."
A representative for VDOT describes the public response to the messaging as "ludicrous," but stressed that even funny signs serve an important safety purpose.
"The changeable message signs are used for communicating traffic impacts and driver safety messages," VDOT tells Southern Living. "At times, these message boards are used as creative ways to change driver behavior and are regularly related to timely events or occasions."
WATCH: Gardendale, Alabama, Chick-fil-A and Jewelry Store Wage a Hilarious Sign Showdown
"A group of employees in traffic engineering, operations, and communications brainstorm catchy safety messages directly related to data of crashes on Virginia roadways," the statement continues. "So, while creative and catchy, these messages are developed through a data-driven and strategic approach."
So, let's leave the reckless driving to the professionals, shall we?