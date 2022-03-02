Virginia's Famous Chincoteague Pony Swim Returns After Two-Year Hiatus
After a two-year Covid-19 hiatus, Virginia's beloved Chincoteague Pony Swim will make its triumphant return in July.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced that the month-long carnival, including the famous Pony Swim and auction, will take place on the Eastern Shore island for the first time since 2019.
"We cannot hardly wait to see everyone, welcome everyone back, see the laughter and smiles on the kid's faces and see everyone meet up with their old friends for the Chincoteague Homecoming Week, smell the fritters frying, tasting those good pony fries, seeing the whirl of the Ferris wheel and just enjoying some good old fashioned, down-home Chincoteague fun," the fire company wrote.
For 95 years, spectators from all over the country have gathered to watch "Saltwater Cowboys" round up the wild horses on Assateague Island and guide them across a small channel to the town of Chincoteague where some of the foals are auctioned off.
This unique aquatic field trip serves two purposes: to raise money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department, and to thin the herd enough to ensure that their island home can continue to sustain them. A handful of foals will return to Assateague Island to help sustain and replenish the herd.
The carnival will take place every night during the month of July. The Pony Swim is currently scheduled for the morning of July 27, with the exact time depending on the tide. The auction is set for the follow day, July 28, at 8 a.m.
For more information visit ChincoteagueChamber.com.