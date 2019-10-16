4 Fun Reasons To Visit Harrisonburg, Virginia
Nestled in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley is Harrisonburg, a small town we love. It's located northwest of Charlottesville, in between Shenandoah National Park and George Washington and Jefferson National Forest. Harrisonburg is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South, and there are plenty of things to do in town, which makes it a wonderful, slightly sleepy, small-town getaway destination. Read on for a few reasons you should plan a trip to Harrisonburg (also known as "Rocktown" and "The Friendly City") soon.
Culinary District
Downton Harrisonburg is home to the Culinary District, an area packed with restaurants where you can find countless memorable meals. The Rocktown Bites Downtown Food Tours offers walking tours of the district and its eateries. Learn more at virginia.org.
Edith J. Carrier Arboretum
This arboretum and botanical garden is located on the James Madison University campus. It's a public greenspace that also features art exhibitions and events. It's also free to visit and is open every day of the year from dawn til dusk. Learn more at jmu.edu.
Explore More Discovery Museum
A fun visit for families, the Explore More Discovery Museum is a great destination for sparking curiosity and creativity. Events, projects, programs, and classes offer entertainment (and learning!) for the whole family. Learn more at iexploremore.com.
Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail
All around Harrisonburg are stops on the Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail, a stretch of wineries and vineyards where you can sip amongst the beautiful views of the valley. One stop, White Oak Lavender Farm and The Purple Wolf Vineyard, is in Harrisonburg. Learn more at shenandoahvalleywinetrail.com.
There's so much to do in Harrisonburg and the surrounding area—shouldn't you plan a Virginia road trip this year? Browse visitharrisonburgva.com to learn more and start planning you trip.
What's your favorite small town in Virginia? Where are your favorite small-town destinations to visit across the South?