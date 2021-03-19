How to Explore Virginia's Blue Ridge from Roanoke

You'll never lack for something new to do and see in Roanoke, a.k.a. the City of Festivals. Between Roanoke Railfest, the Henry Street Heritage Festival, the Strawberry Festival, Festival in the Park, the Vinton Dogwood Festival and more, this charming town is full of life and opportunity. The weather can't be beat — summer temperatures often hover in the 70s and winter is chilly but not frigid, holding around the high 30s — and that makes Roanoke's greenways, trails and bike paths, and their view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, even more inviting. Historical buffs will love Civil War battlefields, and anyone looking for culture will find it at the downtown museums, theater and planetarium. The Roanoke Regional Airport makes getting out of town quick and easy, but the natural beauty and low cost of living may mean you'll never want to leave.

The city of Roanoke, Virginia—originally known as Big Lick for its salt marshes that attracted animals like buffalo and deer—first landed on the map around the 1880s. Its location at the crossroads of what would become the Norfolk and Western Railway, along with local production of steam locomotives, marked the start of its rapid growth. Today, modern Roanoke is a vibrant cultural hub of local shops, breweries, attractions and restaurants, all with a mountain influence from Virginia's Blue Ridge. For adventure seekers, more than 1,000 miles of hiking, biking, and paddling trails make the area's outdoor scene shine as bright as its landmark illuminated Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain. Among the best times to visit are spring and fall, when nature's artwork truly comes to life—especially around the Blue Ridge Parkway. Here's what to build into your agenda and things to do in Roanoke.

Where to Stay

The Tudor-style, AAA Four-Diamond Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, was built in 1882 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Find touches of the past, like Czech-made chandeliers and a constellation ceiling in the Palm Court, alongside 330 traditional guest rooms and a relaxing spa. For something smaller, check out The Stone House at Black Dog Salvage, a luxury guest house with three bedrooms, each with en-suite baths, and a balcony overlooking Vic Thomas Park and Roanoke River Greenway. Outdoorsy types can take advantage of options like pod cabins or canvas glamping tents at Explore Park. This fall, downtown will get its first boutique hotel with The Liberty Trust, a restoration of the landmark bank headquarters dating back to 1910.

What to Do

Roanoke is the largest metropolitan center along the Virginia portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway, a 469-mile span of road known for its diversity of regional flora and fauna that stretches from Virginia to North Carolina. Stock up on snacks and hit the highway, making sure to stop at Milepost 115. There, find hundreds of acres of rolling hills, woodlands, hiking trails, river frontage, historic buildings and a visitor's center at Explore Park.

Elmwood Park has a 4,000-seat amphitheater and an illuminated fountain, a popular spot for concerts and festivals. On quieter days, it's lovely to stroll the park's Art Walk, admiring beautiful sculptures. Another way to take in the local arts scene is through Art by Bike, a self-guided 8.5-mile bike tour that guides you through installations around town.

Where to Eat