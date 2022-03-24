Virginia Second Graders Write Letters to Help Shelter Pets Get Adopted
The only thing that makes us more emotional than a shelter pet in need of a home is one that comes with a handwritten recommendation from a second grader.
Second graders at St. Michael's Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia, helped local cats and dogs find their forever homes by writing notes to potential adopters from the animals' perspective.
"If you're looking for a pet, please, please, please take me home," one letter reads. "It would really make my day If you adopted me."
"I have a fine life here, but I would like my own dog bed a lot," another suggests.
Christie Peters, director of Richmond Animal Care & Control (RACC), worked with her son's teacher, Kensey Jones, on the adorable letters project.
"The class was working on persuasive writing, and they wrote pieces as if they were speaking on behalf of the shelter dog trying to get adopted," Peters told Fox News. "I said, 'That's the coolest idea ... let's do it."
On February 5, the letters and their accompanying illustrations were hung on the outside of the kennels of the RACC residents that needed "extra help" getting adopted. Jones told Fox that the letters led to eight adoptions.
"This classroom project collaboration allowed me to combine my two greatest passions, children's literacy and helping animals in need," Jones, who is also RACC volunteer, said in a news release. "I am so proud to see my students rise to the occasion and write amazing persuasive paragraphs through the eyes of one of their RACC dogs."
Good job, y'all!