Hundreds of Volunteer Landscapers Care for the Grounds at Arlington National Cemetery and National Mall

The effort was part of Renewal & Remembrance, an annual event organized by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

Hundreds of landscape industry professionals descended upon Washington, D.C. Monday to lend their special set of skills to the care of the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall.

Renewal & Remembrance is an annual event organized by National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). Each year, volunteers from all over the country join forces to protect the historic trees, enhance the turf, and improve irrigation systems at Arlington National Cemetery.

Since COVID-19 restrictions limited what volunteers could accomplish at Arlington Cemetery this year, NALP partner John Deere facilitated a connection with the National Park Service and the Trust for the National Mall, so work could be done to help preserve the famous cherry trees near the Washington Monument.

Renewal & Remembrance NALP Volunteers Credit: National Association of Landscape Professionals

NALP Arlington Cemetery Credit: National Association of Landscape Professionals

"Our industry is honored to give back to two of our nation's most important green spaces at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall," Britt Wood, NALP CEO, said in a news release. "Landscape and lawn care professionals are stewards of the environment, and there are no better grounds to protect and enhance than these iconic public spaces."

In honor of the event's 25th year, approximately 100 landscape and lawn care professionals also volunteered to perform needle tining and slicing the turf at the West Potomac Park sports fields in preparation for the installation of new, durable Bermuda Grass.

Renewal & Remembrance NALP 2021 Credit: National Association of Landscape Professionals

"It's very appropriate timing for everything," Wood told Associations Now. "We're glad to be able to provide the service that's going to make sure those green spaces are nice and healthy and ready for some foot traffic."

"I can think of no better way to get my folks back together in person again than by doing something significant like Renewal & Remembrance," he added.