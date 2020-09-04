Adorable Vintage Airstreams and Campers You Can Rent for Your Next Glamping Getaway
Back in the days of the Summer of Love, sleeping in a friend's camper was about as cool a stay as you could hope for (so much so that the VW variety became symbolic of the entire movement). Fast forward to 2020, where the Summer of Social Distancing has more or less put a wrench in your normal travel plans, and suddenly crashing in someone else's secluded camper surrounded by nature is once again sounding like the best idea there is.
That's especially true for these vintage Airstreams and campers which, despite their age and compact size, are masterfully renovated with comfort (and even little luxuries) in mind. Each available on Airbnb and sprinkled all over the South, the rentals include tricked-out details such as alfresco clawfoot tubs, fully equipped kitchens, and spacious decks. Take a peek inside eight cozy finds we've added to our glamping wish list.
Bonanza Jellybean, Cosby, Tennessee
Yup, that's really the name of this darling little 1959 Shasta camper tucked away in the woods of Camp G.R.I.T.S. near the Smokies. The cherry red wagon accommodates two in its full-sized bed dressed with soft vintage linens. Amenities, meanwhile, are "simple yet lovely," with a propane heated shower and a "hillbilly hot tub"—AKA a clawfoot tub warmed by a fire underneath. As a bonus, the host offers a breakfast of eggs, oat/almond milk, v-butter and homemade bread (if you request it 24-hours in advance of arrival) and guests are welcome to forage firewood from their yard.
Rent it: $56 per night; airbnb.com
Dixie Daisy, Wimberley, Texas
Expect a vintage Airstream with a cute name to come with an equally cute design. This one, located on 10 creekside acres in the Texas Hill Country, features retro teal checkered floors, a deck outfitted with a pair of old-school lawn chairs, and a queen-sized antique iron bed. Steps away, guests have access to a hot tub, outdoor shower, hammock, treehouse, and fire pit. There is also wifi, a TV, and a small library of western movies. Plus, you can bring your pet (for a $50 fee)!
Rent it: $151 per night; airbnb.com
Airstream on a Farm, Ellijay, Georgia
Want to just get away from it all? Park yourself in this 1977 Airstream, which comes with everything you need—including a full kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping space for four (one full bed and two twin beds)—for a week of blissful disconnecting and glamping. Perched on a seven-acre farm, the Airstream offers easy access to the surrounding forests, lakes, and streams for hiking the trails in Ellijay, biking on the Pinhoti National Recreation Trail, and fishing, swimming, or paddling in Carter's Lake. At the end of the day, guests can kick back in the outdoor living room adjacent to the camper. For your convenience, the hosts will provide ingredients for s'mores, farm-fresh eggs (if their hens allow it), bottled water, towels, soap, and a few other basics.
Rent it: $134 per night; airbnb.com
Handcrafted Hideaway, Dallas, Texas
On the inside, this 32-foot camper doesn't look like your average Airstream. Completely rebuilt with handcrafted cedar walls and floors—which gives it a "warm vibe and wonderful smell," per the listing—the rental feels rustic yet contemporary, with stone countertops and Western-inspired upholstery. For those not willing to give up their city connection, it's also located just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas, though you wouldn't know it: "This trailer feels like it's parked in a national forest," says the listing.
Rent it: $63 per night; airbnb.com
The Dawn Treader, Stanardsville, Virginia
Parked beside a 600-square-foot deck with sweeping views of the surrounding forest and ridgeline, this 1986 Airstream is perfect for those looking for a remote country escape. Inside, the 32-foot camper accommodates four with a full bed and foldaway couch, and comes with AC, heating, a full bath, and kitchen. (Upon request, the owners will even stock it with fresh baked bread, fresh eggs, and farm-raised meats.) Outside, you'll find a dreamy, covered clawfoot tub on the deck and a fire pit nearby.
Rent it: $157 per night; airbnb.com
Romantic Retro Escape, Savannah, Georgia
Enjoy the unmatched charm of glamping among the trees in this 1968 Tag-A-Long camper with a private outdoor bath. Tucked away in the corner of a spacious backyard, the rental offers a peaceful retreat for guests to come home to after a day of exploring the Savannah Historic District and the Tybee Island beaches (both 15 minutes away). Relaxing perks, including a hammock and an open-air clawfoot tub with "endless hot water," await.
Rent it: $102 per night; airbnb.com
Desert Diva, Terlingua, Texas
If there's one thing this 1967 Airstream has, it's character. Located just five miles from Big Bend National Park on a 90-acre patch of desert, this remote rental sports an artfully painted exterior and over-the-top retro-chic interiors (including shag rugs and a metallic tin roof). Curtains pull back to reveal a compact bath with a gold-painted clawfoot tub (Not a bath person? There's a separate shower house nearby). And there's even a bidet. Another selling point is that its location is perfect for stargazing.
Rent it: $110 per night; airbnb.com
The RhodoDen, Swannanoa, North Carolina
If you didn't know you were in this 1974 Airstream Argosy, you might think you were resting your head in a sweet little country cottage. The interiors here feature charming details like beadboard walls and wood floors, plus a sleeping space affording wraparound forest views. Nestled among the rhododendron in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the camper is surrounded by nature yet just 15 minutes from Asheville. At 27 feet long, the RhodoDen holds a full-size bed, a kitchen, and a full bathroom with a hot shower.
Rent it: $73 per night; airbnb.com
Backyard Garden Oasis, Austin, Texas
This completely remodeled vintage camper sits on a half-acre plot in the host's backyard garden—with a rooster, chickens, two pigs, and a cat who share the property (and you are welcome to socialize with them). The airstream features a full bed, hardwood floors, a clawfoot bathtub, and free high-speed internet. There are two Adirondack chairs right outside the camper door, as well as a hammock for guests to relax in and enjoy the fresh air. Other amenities include a ping pong table, a fire pit, a BBQ grill, and an enormous outdoor dining space. It's located a little more than three miles from downtown Austin, and there is a bus stop just a short walk away that gives guests the opportunity to explore the area without a car. This vintage airstream is available for rent by the night or by the month. Keep in mind that big festivals in Austin—like South By Southwest (SXSW)–will affect pricing, so pay attention to what's happening in the city when you book your stay.
Rent it: $93 per night; airbnb.com
Cozy Barton Springs Airstream, Austin, Texas
Nestled in the heart of Austin, near Barton Springs, is this vintage Airstream Argosy. This one-of-a-kind camper is spacious and tastefully designed in a retro style. Outside, the scene is illuminated with party lights. Inside, you'll find a double bed with a memory foam mattress, a kitchenette, free high-speed internet access, and a TV. If you decide to venture out, consider visiting the Barton Springs Pool, a federally protected habitat. The pool is fed by four natural springs and is a popular place for both locals and out-of-towners to visit to relax on the grassy embankments or go for a swim in the brisk waters.
Rent it: $150 per night; airbnb.com
Daisy in Deerfield Dwellings, Floyd, Virginia
This restored and fully updated 1978 Layton 19-foot camper is named "Daisy" and it sits on 25 acres. The host describes it as "Bright & cheerful," with a spectacular view of both Buffalo Mountain (which you can reach with only a 20-minute drive) and the valley it sits above. There's no wi-fi out here, though. So, be prepared to relax, unplug, and unwind. This location is also an excellent place to stargaze. Sit and roast marshmallows by the fire pit, enjoy your dinner at the picnic table, and pass the time with board games (provided by the host). At the top of the nearby hill, you'll find a 10'x10' covered platform with hammocks for afternoon lazing or nighttime stargazing. Along the perimeter of the property, you can watch cows graze in the pastures as you walk the carved-out trail. If you want to venture out a little further, the land where "Daisy" lives is only about 3.5 miles from downtown Floyd, and there are on the water tubing and kayaking opportunities in the city.
Rent it: $63 per night; airbnb.com
Tropical Airstream Oasis, Atlanta, Georgia
Surrounded by banana trees, this 1956 airstream is designed to whisk you away to a subtropical experience without ever having to leave the country. But it is also an experience of nostalgia, as you will be transported to the 1950s with the retro style of the camper. Outside, you'll find a large outdoor sitting area and a fire pit, as well as a pool, hot tub, and sauna, all to enhance your experience at one of the most fun glamping sites in the area. Here, you'll be just minutes away from Atlanta, where you will find plenty of opportunities for great shopping and dining experiences, as well as historic sights and entertainment. See beautiful images of the location and guests enjoying it on the hosts' Instagram.
Rent it: $204 per night; airbnb.com
Luna by the Sea, Navarre, Florida
Luna is a vintage 1972 Airstream that has been totally renovated and professionally styled. The hosts assure that a stay at Luna will be unique, promising that the airstream has been "designed as a boutique style, romantic glamping experience getaway" on a Florida oasis. Located on a secluded property behind a house on the water near the Navarre Sound, the crashing of the waves can be heard and guests can enjoy a lovely view of the water just outside of Luna's window. There is a private dock, where the hosts encourage fishing and taking in the sunset over the water. If you want to take a walk or spend the day sunbathing on the beach, it's only a five-minute drive away.
Rent it: $115 per night; airbnb.com