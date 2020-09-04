Adorable Vintage Airstreams and Campers You Can Rent for Your Next Glamping Getaway

Back in the days of the Summer of Love, sleeping in a friend's camper was about as cool a stay as you could hope for (so much so that the VW variety became symbolic of the entire movement). Fast forward to 2020, where the Summer of Social Distancing has more or less put a wrench in your normal travel plans, and suddenly crashing in someone else's secluded camper surrounded by nature is once again sounding like the best idea there is.

That's especially true for these vintage Airstreams and campers which, despite their age and compact size, are masterfully renovated with comfort (and even little luxuries) in mind. Each available on Airbnb and sprinkled all over the South, the rentals include tricked-out details such as alfresco clawfoot tubs, fully equipped kitchens, and spacious decks. Take a peek inside eight cozy finds we've added to our glamping wish list.