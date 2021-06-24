Planning a Southern Vacation? Visit These Unique Luxury Airbnbs
Your next adventure awaits.
After a long year staying safe at home, it's time to get back out in the world.
If you're looking for inspiration for your well-earned vacation, we've rounded up five great Airbnbs for rent in the South.
5. The "Sweet Carolina"
This luxury stay is nestled on Hilton Head Island, S.C., and was built for entertaining. Featuring 16 beds, nine and half baths, a spiral staircase, elevator and an open floor plan, this rental boasts panoramic views of the shoreline. The coastal oasis also includes a private cerulean pool, hot tub, ping pong table, grill and tiki bar. Can you say endless entertainment for all ages? Coming in at $1,754 a night, this lavish Airbnb comes fully stocked with fresh groceries and is staffed with butlers, drivers and even a private chef. This five-star luxe Airbnb sets a new standard for weekend getaways.
4. The Luxury Tree House
Named the most popular Airbnb in South Carolina, this luxury treehouse is a once in a lifetime experience. The wooden masterpiece provides everything a regular weekend retreat should, such as comfortable beds, sparkling clean accommodations, and superb hospitality, and situates among the treetops. The treehouse sits on 40 acres which includes a farm and a small vineyard that guests can explore. Every detail of this blissful getaway lends itself to a relaxing and recharging in nature.
3. The Earth House
Declared the most unique Airbnb in Virginia, the Earth House does not disappoint. This Hobbit inspired one bed, one bath home is designed and decorated with a rustic, middle earth ambiance that lends to the magic of this dreamy getaway. This rental also includes a comfy bed, coffee maker, outdoor fire pit, and even offers Cosplay workshops as a part of the experience. Whatever realm you are in, you can't miss this!
2. The Showhome on Smith Lake
This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Airbnb sits on the shores of Smith Lake and will take your breath away. Enjoy stunning sunsets throughout the floor to ceiling glass walls that span the entire home. Complete with upgraded appliances, a wraparound porch, covered patio, and a private double slip dock for up to four boats, visiting Alabama without staying at the Showhome is non-negotiable.
1. Laura's Cottage
This pine cabin may appear modest, but what it lacks in fixtures it makes up for in rich history. Not only is this 18th century cottage named after the ghost that supposedly haunts it, but it was also used in the filming of Robert Redford's movie The Conspirator. It is a landmark stop on local ghost tours and located in the historic district of Savannah, Georgia. It also has its own little garden and balcony. If you are looking for a unique, and spooky, Airbnb experience, this one cannot be missed.
Get on the road and enjoy the South.