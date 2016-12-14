50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love in the South
Take Your Camera: Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge
These 7,000 protected acres on the Fort Morgan Peninsula at Gulf Shores represent a rare find in Alabama: undeveloped, pristine coastal barrier habitat. The refuge not only offers free beach access but is also a magnet for photographers, birders, hikers, anglers, and paddlers. (Tip: The one-mile Jeff Friend Trail is universally accessible.)Bon Secour National Wildlife RefugeGulf Shores, Alabama
Coming Soon: Coastal Arts Center
Visit Alabama’s only public-access glass-blowing studio—The Hot Shop—or try your hand at pottery in The Clay Studio. Both will be housed in the Coastal Arts Center’s new gallery, set to open on Wolf Bay in the spring of 2017. The Center’s annual juried festival will be held March 11-12, 2017.Coastal Arts CenterOrange Beach, Alabama
Get Sauced: Rusty’s Bar-B-Q
We love a smokehouse with a few tricks up its sleeve. The 5-ounce burger at Rusty’s stands on hand-pattied beef cooked on a flattop and served with standard fixings. But owner Rusty Tucker puts a bottle of his house-made Alabama white sauce on every table, so fall in step with the locals and squirt some on your burger.Rusty’s Bar-B-Q Leeds, Alabama
Hidden Blues Trail: Helena to Blytheville
Chances are, you know all about the Mississippi Delta Blues Trail, but there’s a lesser-known Music Heritage Trail for blues fans in Arkansas. Tune into America’s longest running blues radio show, King Biscuit Time, at KFFA 1360 in Helena, and treat yourself to a stay at the Cedars of Marion B&B in Marion. While you’re in town, have a half-pound Big John Burger at Big John’s Shake Shack.Music Heritage TrailArkansas
Escape to “The Quiet Resorts”: Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island
Expect a slower pace in these small, family-friendly towns, where most visitors stay in rented beach houses, and you might see kids pedaling their bikes down the street or flying kites on the beach.Bethany Beach and Fenwick IslandDelaware
Sweet Little Surf Town: Flagler Beach
Get this: December temps in the 60s and 70s. This great little old-school beach town took a hit from Hurricane Matthew, and some repairs could be ongoing. But iconic beachfront U.S. A1A is open again, as are plenty of Atlantic beaches. There are some terrific local eateries and galleries that are ready and waiting for you, so pack away your Rudolph sweater, break out your Wayfarers, and head on down there.Visit Flagler BeachFlorida
Swim With the Manatees: Plantation at Crystal River
The Plantation at Crystal River—part of Florida’s “Nature Coast”—is the only spot in North America where you can legally swim with the West Indian Manatee in its natural habitat. The resort’s Adventure Center offers guided tours, with prime manatee viewing from October 1 through March 31.Plantation at Crystal RiverCrystal River, Florida
Florida Blizzard: Now Snowing Nightly
Through December 31, you can experience nightly snowfalls at 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. at the Celebration Town Center. “Now Snowing Nightly” also features strolling carolers, photos with Santa, an ice rink, and more. Now Snowing NightlyKissimmee, Florida
See the Sponge Docks: Tarpon Springs
This historic town on the Anclote River is just north of St. Petersburg and a short hop from the Gulf of Mexico. Known as the “sponge capital of the world,” it offers gorgeous waterfront views, a historic downtown, and the sponge docks, where you can experience the Greek culture Tarpon Springs is known for.Tarpon SpringsFlorida
St. Joe Peninsula
Looking for a blissfully uncrowded beach? The T.M. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park is home to big dunes, big views, and an unspoiled Gulf beach.St. Joe PeninsulaApalachicola, FL
Like Sleeping in a Palace: Casa Monica Resort & Spa
Built in 1888 by industrial tycoon Henry Flagler, this Moroccan-style hotel in St. Augustine’s historic downtown was renovatedby Richard Kessler for his collection of boutique hotels, The Kessler Collection. You’ll have to see the lobby to believe it. Also enjoy the Cobalt Lounge, Grand Bohemian Art Gallery, Poseidon Spa, and Costa Brava restaurant.Casa Monica Resort & SpaSt. Augustine, Florida
Happy New Year: Beach Ball Drop
This is one beach burg that gets into the holidays. The New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop at Pier Park includes an 8 p.m. countdown for kids, fireworks, and a drop of 10,000 beach balls, followed by more festivities and the lowering of a giant lighted beach ball from the new Celebration Tower to signify the New Year. Get discounts on lodging during “Beach Home for the Holidays,” and enjoy lots of special entertainment.Beach Ball DropPanama City Beach, Florida
Beyond the Beltline: Shop, Hike, and Jam
Just 40 minutes north of Atlanta, find a fun mix of indoor and outdoor adventure— plus retail therapy—in Alpharetta. Explore 16+ miles of hiking and biking trails, or rev it up at the Motorcycle Safety Foundation’s internationally recognized rider training classes. Check out three music venues: Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, The Velvet Note, and Matilda’s. Shop 250+ stores across the city’s five shopping districts.Things to do in AlpharettaGeorgia
Sip the Trail: Georgia’s Wine Country
You don’t have to cross “the Pond”—or even the Georgia state line—to savor award-winning wines. Dahlonega, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is home to five wineries and several tasting rooms: Cavender Creek Vineyards & Winery; Frogtown Cellars; Montaluce Winery; Three Sisters Vineyards & Winery; and Wolf Mountain Vineyards. Three limousine and van companies can take you safely along the wine trail.Georgia’s Wine CountryDahlonega, Georgia
Get Outside: The Dunwoody Nature Center
Just outside of Atlanta, escape the hustle and bustle at the nonprofit Dunwoody Nature Center, with hiking trails, gardens, wetlands, geocaching, playgrounds, beehives, and more.Dunwoody Nature CenterDunwoody, Georgia
Chattahoochee Views: Morgan Falls Overlook Park
Besides incredible views of the Chattahoochee River, this 30-acre park also features playgrounds, fishing and boat docks, and bench swings. Rent paddle boards, kayaks, and canoes from The High Country Outfitter’s Paddle Shack, which operates here in season.Morgan Falls Overlook ParkSandy Springs, Georgia
Visit the “Little Grand Canyon”: Providence Canyon State Park
What began with poor farming practices in the 19th century resulted in one of Georgia’s most beautiful natural wonders, as huge gullies carved canyons in the pink, orange, red, and purple terrain. Georgia’s “Little Grand Canyon” offers hiking trails, the Plumleaf Azalea blooming in July and August, and major photo ops.Providence Canyon State ParkLumpkin, Georgia
Head of the Bourbon Trail: Bardstown
The oldest city in the Bluegrass State is home to six distilleries—and roughly 80 percent of the world’s bourbon can be found within 20 miles of downtown. But even if you’re not interested in sippin’, there’s plenty to do in this historic town with an eclectic population.Visit BardstownKentucky
Ramble the “Red Stick”: Baton Rouge
There are tons of hidden gems in this great river city. For starters, the City Pork franchise is new to Baton Rouge and already has three hot locations. At the Perkins Road Overpass area, find classics like the original George’s restaurant, Zeeland Street Market, and The Royal Standard gift store, plus newer hot spots like Magpie Café (for organic/seasonal food) and The Overpass Merchant (beer garden + bar + restaurant space). More picks: Baton Rouge Beach, a hangout where the LSU Lakes come together; The Rural Life Museum; Alexander’s Highland Market (upscale grocery and café with pop-up markets, Cajun food demos, and wine dinners); and Circa 1857 (an antique store/art gallery/restaurant on a large property).Visit Baton RougeLousiana
Two NOLA Gems: The Fly & Tchoup Yard
We wouldn’t exactly call Audubon Park “undiscovered,” but The Fly is another story. Locals come here to sit outside when the weather is nice—or to enjoy a picnic and watch the sun go down over the Mississippi. It’s on the waterfront portion of the park, behind Audubon Zoo. As for Tchoup Yard, just ask a Millennial to point the way. This top-of-the-cool-list bar was opened by the same owners as NOLA legend F&M Patio Bar.The Fly & Tchoup YardNew Orleans, Louisiana
Explore the Northshore: Covington
Less than an hour from New Orleans, explore Covington and other charming towns on Lake Ponchartrain’s Northshore. The husband-and-wife chef owners of LOLA Restaurant both came from the landmark Brennan's restaurants in New Orleans. After Katrina, they evacuated to the Northshore and eventually decided to open their own place—now much lauded. They’ve even appeared on Chopped. Annadele’s Planation, a B&B and restaurant right off the bayou in Covington, is a great place for a nice dinner; it’s also a popular wedding venue.LOLA ConvingtonSt. Tammany Parish, Louisiana
Explore the Shore: Talbot County
Talbot County has 600 miles of scenic shoreline—including Tilghman Island—as well as gorgeous architecture and plenty to see and do. Whether you prefer biking or paddling, download a trail map from Talbot’s website and set off to see this picturesque county on the Chesapeake.Visit Talbot CountyMaryland
The Waterfront’s Back: Old Town
Tiny Old Town, the historic waterfront downtown of Bay St. Louis, took a major hit from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and its comeback was years in the making. Now it has a cool stay, the Bay Town Inn, a new marina, and lots of shops, galleries, and restaurants. (Don’t miss 200 North Beach, The Sycamore House, and Trapani’s Eatery.)Old TownBay St. Louis, Mississippi
Ultra-Coastal Town: Pass Christian
This sleepy little town just off Beach Boulevard (U.S. 90) has some of the prettiest houses and live oak trees on the Gulf Coast. While it had a difficult recovery post-Katrina, downtown Pass Christian now has a cluster of shops, galleries, and eateries that are walkable and fun to explore.Visit Pass ChristianMississippi
Go Jukin’: Red’s Lounge
At his gritty Delta joint, owner Red Paden features “real blues,” like “Howl-N-Madd” Perry and 17-year-old local phenom Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. And he only takes cash, so don’t show up with plastic. 398 Sunflower AvenueRed’s LoungeClarksdale, Mississippi
Not Since Prohibition: Lazy Magnolia Brewery
Mark and Leslie Henderson own the oldest packaging brewery in Mississippi—and they’ve been open less than 15 years. Lazy Magnolia is the first Mississippi brewery of its kind since Prohibition, and its beer is now distributed in 18 states. You can sample brews from locally sourced ingredients like roasted pecans and family-produced honey.Lazy Magnolia BreweryKiln, Mississippi
Lace Up Your Blue Suede Shoes: Elvis Presley Birthplace Trail
Tupelo recently completed the multimillion-dollar Elvis Presley Birthplace Trail, which ties downtown shops and restaurants to the Elvis Presley Birthplace. Rent a bike at CRAVE, Tupelo’s downtown dessert café, and visit sites on the Elvis Driving Tour, like Tupelo Hardware Company, where Mama Presley bought the Guitar Man his first guitar. (He’s got a birthday coming up in January.)Elvis Presley Birthplace Trail Tupelo, Mississippi
Head for The Hill: St. Louis
This historic Italian neighborhood is home to the late Yogi Berra, not to mention about 20 restaurants and markets. Here, you’ll find many variations on a St. Louis specialty, toasted ravioli.Visit The HillSt. Louis, Missouri
Diner Bordering on Dive: Jeff’s Burgers, Dogs & Shakes
At this fast-food diner, owner Jeff Bender and his staff hand-cut everything from fries to fish. Jeff’s serves a mix of locals and Marines (from nearby Camp Lejeune). Don’t miss the Paul Parker, a sandwich named after a local 50s radio personality. Pork tenderloin is fried and finished on the grill to give it a “cheese lacing,” then cradled on a toasted bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Jeff’s Burgers, Dogs & ShakesJacksonville, North Carolina
The New Chef’s Capital: Downtown Raleigh
James Beard Foundation winner Ashley Christensen has helped turn North Carolina’s capital city into a culinary mecca. Recently, four-time James Beard nominee Chef Scott Crawford opened his first restaurant, Crawford and Son, serving elevated Southern food like Parmesan Grits with Smoked Pecans. Just a few blocks away in Historic City Market, chef Jeff Seizer has opened Royale, a French and European inspired bistro. Also in Raleigh: Loatian dumplings at Bida Manda; locally sourced Indian at Garland; Korean-inspired Kimpab; casual Café Lucarne; and farm-to-table Provenance.Visit Downtown RaleighNorth Carolina
Historic Waterfront Town: Edenton
A former haunt of Blackbeard and other assorted pirates, this small town on Albemarle Sound dates back to the 18th Century, with a 1767 courthouse still in use. Explore such downtown shops as Polka Dot Palm and Edenton Bay Trading Company. Guided Walking and Trolley Tours start at the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center. Edenton recently added a self-guided Museum Trail with 10 sites, including historic homes, churches, a lighthouse, and more. Get seriously into the coastal spirit with a cruise on the six-passenger Liber-Tea.Visit EdentonNorth Carolina
Mystery Beach Mailbox: Kindred Spirit
About a mile from the pier on Bird Island’s pristine Sunset Beach is a strange and intriguing sight: a mailbox labeled “Kindred Spirit,” with a bench next to it—no house—just a bench. The mailbox is filled with notebooks, where you can share your reflections on life and read those of others.Visit Bird IslandBrunswick Islands, North Carolina
Go for the Trout: Western North Carolina Fly-Fishing Trail
This fly-fishing trail has more than 70 miles of rivers and streams. It’s also home to a popular favorite among anglers, the Tuckasegee River.Western North Carolina Fly-Fishing TrailSylva, North Carolina
NASA Shares a Secret: PARI
Developed by NASA during the pioneering days of the U.S. space program, historic PARI—the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute—has been transformed into a public science center. A 200-acre campus in the heart of the Pisgah National Forest, PARI features spectacular mountain views, hiking trails, Space Shuttle artifacts, stargazing with knowledgeable astronomers, hands-on science activities suitable for all ages, and more. TIP: In August 2017, PARI will be a premiere viewing site for the first total solar eclipse to be visible across the U.S. in 99 years.Visit PARIRosman, North Carolina
Go Off Road on the Beach: Outer Banks
Few things match the sense of freedom and adventure you’ll get by four-wheeling down a beach with the Atlantic Ocean out your window. Currituck County on Bodie Island has an off-road community where there’s no pavement, and you can cruise the sands of other islands, as well. If you didn’t arrive with lockable hubs, rent a fun little get-around from Eric and Valerie Stump on Hatteras Island. (Wait till the weather warms up; it’s a tad breezy on the Banks right now.)Visit Currituck CountyOuter Banks, North Carolina
Come and See Us: Southern Living Store
Next time you’re on Myrtle Beach, stop by our first-ever retail store at The Market. Shop great merch in fashion, home, garden, travel, and food. (Of course there will be tastings.) 3064 Howard Ave.Read more about the Southern Living StoreMyrtle Beach, South Carolina
One Tiny, Fabulous Burger: Little Jack’s Tavern
A steakhouse that doesn’t take itself too seriously and a tavern where the martinis are shaken, Little Jack’s feels like the Southern godson to Manhattan’'s 21 Club or P.J. Clarke’s. But this just in: Little Jack’s is home to one of the most satisfying burgers in the land, the Tavern Burger. Petite enough to be an appetizer, it features 4 ounces of USDA Prime beef (a 50/50 blend of chuck and brisket) cooked to a perfect medium-rare, blanketed with American cheese and just a smear of sunchoke relish on a sesame-seed bun. Little Jack’s TavernCharleston, South Carolina
Doggie Day Camp: PetSafe Village Pet Resort & Spa
With cat condos and luxury pup suites—not to mention a dog park, pampering, grooming, and 24/7 care—Fido and Fluffy might never come home again. You might wish you could book a room yourself.PetSafe Village Pet Resort & SpaKnoxville, Tennessee
Eat on the Cheap: Dino’s
This great old dive got rehabilitated by restaurateur Miranda Whitcomb Pontes, who kept its character and charm—not to mention the famous burger, served with fries and a Miller High Life pony for ten bucks.Dino'sNashville, Tennessee
Louisiana Flavors in Tennessee: The Second Line
Order soul-soothing fries covered with Andouille, crawfish, and pimiento cheese at The Second Line, where chef Kelly English has brought his Louisiana heritage to this barbecue town.The Second LineMemphis, Tennessee
Break Out the Napkins: Stanton’s City Bites
The building doesn’t look like much, but you won’t care after your first bite. Start with the bacon cheeseburger: a half-pound of griddled Texas beef on a challah bun with all the standard fixings.Stanton’s City BitesHouston, Texas
Arcade-Eatery-Marina: Ski Shores Café
At this lakeside, Texas-style hole-in-the-wall, you can’t help relaxing as you dine in the shade among the Austin hipsters. Their motto is, “If it’s above 60 degrees and dry, come on by.” Burgers, beer, and a view of motorboats and skiers whizzing past—just pretend you’re from Texas and hang out for the afternoon.Ski Shores CaféAustin, Texas
Most Southern Town in Texas: Georgetown
The whole town square, built around the courthouse, lights up for the holidays (but it’s Southern as all get-out year-round). Have a bite at Burger University before hitting the antique shops, toy stores, boutiques, and more.Visit GeorgetownTexas
Get Outside: Cibolo Nature Center & Farm
One woman’s vision sparked a community effort that preserved 100 acres along Cibolo Creek in this small Texas town. Wade in the creek under the shade of cypress trees, hike the trails, or even go horseback riding.Cibolo Nature Center & FarmBoerne, Texas
Upscale Beach Charm: Cinnamon Shore
A New Urban community with a commitment to responsible development, Cinnamon Shore offers beach rentals on Mustang Island, near Port Aransas and Corpus Christi. If you’re looking for upscale charm along a scenic barrier island, this is the spot.Cinnamon ShorePort Aransas, Texas
An Audience with “The Queen”: Mission San José
Of all the beautiful Spanish missions in Texas, the Alamo attracts the biggest crowds, but don’t miss “The Queen of the Missions” south of downtown. A World Heritage Site and National Park site, Mission San José was almost fully restored in the 1930s, giving visitors a sense of what all these amazing communities once looked like.Mission San JoséSan Antonio, Texas
Kansas City ’Cue in Texas: 18th & Vine BBQ
This relatively new hot spot feels more like date night than dive, and it sidestepped all the Texas barbecue debates by going Kansas City. Don’t skip the burned-end pork belly potato skins with Cheddar and scallions, for starters.18th & Vine BBQDallas, Texas
Keeping It Natural: RdV Vineyards
This 100-acre boutique vineyard and winery believes in growing its own fruit, working in harmony with the land, and minimizing interference with the natural growing process. Led by Rutger de Vink and master sommelier Jarad Slipp, RdV focuses on creating world-class Bordeaux-style blends. Wines are available only at DC-area restaurants, through the vineyard’s Ambassador Program mailing list, or at the vineyard.RdV VineyardsDelaplane, Virginia
Blue Ridge View: Bolling Wilson Hotel
Blue Ridge travelers enjoy a road break and sophisticated Southern dining at the Bolling Wilson Hotel’s Graze on Main restaurant and Perch Rooftop Terrace. Consulting Chef Travis Milton combines local produce with regional ingredients to make such dishes as Carolina Gourdseed White grits and mushroom, seasoned with Benton’s Bacon, smoked butter, lemon, and herbs ($14). Enjoy a cocktail with a mountain view around the fire pit at Perch.Bolling Wilson HotelWytheville, Virginia
Pig’s Feet, Greens, and Yams: Florida Avenue Grill
Though it no longer cooks its sides with meat, this place claims to be the world’s oldest soul food restaurant. It still serves classics like scrapple, chitterlings, and pig’s feet.Florida Avenue GrillWashington, D.C.