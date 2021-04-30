You Can Now Rent a Car Through Uber
Rent a car in the Uber app nationwide from companies such as Avis, Budget, Hertz, and more.
Looking to rent a car? Try Uber.
That's right, the ride-sharing giant is expanding its offerings to include both car rental bookings, and also car rental bookings with valet service, so the car gets delivered directly to you. As revealed in a recent announcement in Uber's newsroom, Uber Rent is now available nationwide in the U.S.. In the Uber app, you can now "easily book a rental car from Avis, Budget, Hertz and dozens of other providers."
In addition to this service, Uber is debuting a valet option in which the car gets delivered to you so you don't even need to make it to the rental site. "We're also bringing the magic of Uber to the rental car experience with our new Valet option. With Valet, your rental car will be brought to your doorstep so you can hit the road sooner," the statements reads. "And when you're done, a driver will meet you to take the car back. No rental car counters, no lines, no schlepping. Uber Rent with Valet is launching in Washington, D.C. in May and expanding nationwide this year." For more information on Uber Rent, click here.
Other new arrivals to the Uber app? Through a partnership with Walgreens, you can now book your COVID-19 vaccination and a ride to your appointment directly in the app. They're also unveiling a multi-ordering option in which you can add items from a second merchant for no additional delivery fee — say, dinner from a restaurant and then a bottle of wine from a liquor store — and a "savings hub" which will feature all offers, deals, and discounts available to you in one place, starting in May.
These releases have certainly been a long time in the making. We wonder what the transportation innovators dream up next.