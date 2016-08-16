Southern TV Cities You Can Visit

The South has more charming, quirky, and not very likeable characters than you can shake a stick at and have made for some pretty funny and dramatic TV over the years. You'll see them portrayed in shows like The Dukes of Hazzard (did you ever wear daisy dukes?) or Dallas (do you remember who shot J.R.?). We've included fictional towns as well as cities where they've turned movie making from a cottage industry to a lucrative film industry. For some other TV fun take our Which Golden Girl Are You? and Which Southern TV Show Should Star You? quizzes.

Mount Airy, North Carolina. Blurring the lines of fictional and real is The Andy Griffith Show. Andy Griffith modeled the fictional town of Mayberry after his hometown of Mount Airy, NC. The city of Mount Airy has genuinely embraced their place in sitcom history. Here fans can experience life as it may have been in the "Friendly City." Walking through town will conjure up many funny scenes as you pass places such as Floyd's Barber Shop, the Mayberry Jail, Wally's Service Station, or Snappy Lunch. Don't forget to visit the Andy Griffith Museum which holds the world's largest collection of memorabilia from this beloved television show. True-blue fans can even spend the night in Andy Griffith's actual childhood home, The Andy Griffith Home Place. According to Lenise Lynch, the General Manager of the Mount Airy Hampton Inn, you can book the house for $197.75 per day which includes tax. The home is a two bedroom house with a full size bed in each bedroom. There is one bathroom, living room, kitchen and dining area. All appliances are included. The house does book fairly quickly so to be immersed in all things Mayberry, contact the Mount Airy Hampton Inn at 336-789-5999 or email lenise.lynch@hilton.com.

Washington, D.C. You can always find a Scandal in Washington D.C., which has seen over 35 TV shows set in America's politically charged city. Some of television's most successful and critically acclaimed programs have been based in D.C. but nearby states such as Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina are reaping the financial benefit of many of them being filmed here. In addition to Scandal, these multi-award winning shows have been huge hits, including VEEP, House of Cards, Homeland, and The West Wing.

Senoia (pronounced Suh-noy), Georgia not only has been the home to two Southern Living Idea Houses, you may also see dead people walking around on any given day. No, you're eyes aren't playing tricks. The smash television show, The Walking Dead (a zombie horror show) is filming its seventh season in Senoia. This award winning program has some of the highest numbers of viewers in cable television history. If you're dying to see where these zombies or "walkers" are roaming around, check out the websites of several local tour companies.

Nashville, Tennessee is home to the hit show, Nashville, starring Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere. Our own Editor in Chief Sid Evans even had a cameo appearance in the series. Nashville showcases many iconic sites around the city so why not plan a trip to visit some of these locales? Southern Living is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with an editor-curated Nashville Now Weekend September 2-5, 2016. We have events planned at The Blue Bird Cafe, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens and Museum of Art, and Belle Meade Plantation just to name a few. If you can't make it that weekend, check out our #NashvilleNow itinerary for places to visit when you do come to The Music City.