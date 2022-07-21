10 Unforgettable Trips to Take With Grandma This Year
Grandmas are one of the world's greatest treasures. They tell the best stories, teach us valuable skills like how to sew on buttons or bake the perfect biscuit, and they always know just the right words to say. Not to mention, all those Country Crock containers full of leftovers that keep us fed and happy for days after a visit. The blessing of having grandparents is one to cherish and nurture, and one of the best ways to do that is by traveling with them. Not only will you get to spend plenty of uninterrupted quality time together, but you'll also make memories to last a lifetime. Plus, seeing your Grammy or PawPaw in a different setting might teach you more about them then you ever would have learned during your usual lunch dates or family gatherings.
If you're looking to take Grandma on a special trip this year, check out our list of the best places to go. From the sunny shores of Florida to the historic cobblestone streets of Virginia, you're guaranteed to have the time of your lives. And who knows? One day, you might be telling your grandkids about the trip.
Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Picture this: You and Grandma, a couple of wooden rockers at a cabin in the woods, two mugs of coffee, and a gorgeous sunrise over the Great Smoky Mountains. Visit in fall and spend a sunny afternoon hiking along the Sugarlands Nature Trail or to Cataract Falls. After, spend the evening strolling Gatlinburg's bustling downtown, where you can hit up a candy shop and try a million and one flavors of fudge, or do a moonshine tasting if MeMaw's feeling a little bold. There's no better place for a frame-worthy photo than atop the 680-foot SkyBridge, North America's longest pedestrian bridge.
Sanibel Island, Florida
Unwind and unplug on this remote island that's devoid of stoplights, high-rises, and big-chain grocery stories, but offers plenty of sandy shoreline, shaded bike paths, great restaurants. If Gran's the type who keeps a bowl of seashells from family vacations past, take her to the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum, a world-renowned showcase and research center dedicated to seashells and mollusks. Then, head to Periwinkle Way to find the perfect souvenir to remember your trip by at a local shop.
Williamsburg, Virginia
Take a journey back in time to the era of clip-clopping horsedrawn carriages, pantaloons, and cobblestone streets in Williamsburg. The historic Virginia town is best known for Colonial Williamsburg, a recreation of 18th century Southern society, where you can learn all about old-time trades like bookbinding and bricklaying. After your walk down memory lane, step into the modern world with a visit to bustling Merchants Square, where you can treat Grandma to a charcuterie board and glass of wine at local favorite The Cheese Shop.
St. Augustine, Florida
The oldest city in the U.S. has something for everyone. History lovers can tour the waterfront Castillo de San Marcos, a 17th century fort made of native coquina stones. Climb to the top for sweeping views of the city and waterfront. If Grandma is looking to feel a little younger, take her for a light refreshment from the bubbling fountains at Ponce de Leon's Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. Everyone will enjoy strolling down the gorgeous St. George Street in St. Augustine's historic district. Complement a day of history with a relaxing day on one of St. Augustine's many beaches. We recommend Anastasia State Park or Ponte Vedra Beach.
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Not too big and not too small, this Southern city is the perfect size for a weekend away. Bike or walk down the famous Walnut Street Bridge to see the sparkling Tennessee River and the Chattanooga skyline. Bonus points if you've got a piled-high cone of local favorite Clumpies ice cream in hand. Take a culinary tour of the city, then round out the trip with a ride on a Chattanooga Choo Choo at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum.
Cocoa Beach, Florida
Nothing transcends generations like the wonder of space. Spend the day at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to learn all about the history—and the future—of space travel; rockets still blast off from the center monthly. Grab lunch and a beachside stroll at the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier. If you're ready for an adventure, take a kayak tour of Thousand Islands, where nature lovers will love spotting all kinds of wildlife from dolphins and manatees to bald eagles and white ibis.
Helen, Georgia
If Grandma is ready for a European escape but jetsetting isn't quite in the cards, head to Helen, Georgia. The Bavarian-style mountain town in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains will have Nana feeling like she's traveled thousands of miles without ever having to leave the South. You can grab German grub at a number of pubs and restaurants. Brats and brews, anyone? A couple night's stay at a cozy inn or bed and breakfast is exactly what GiGi needs to spice up her regular routine. Helen gets all dressed up for the holidays, so an end-of-the-year trip is extra special.
Fairhope, Alabama
It doesn't get much more picturesque than Fairhope. You and Grandma will fall in love with the historic homes, sweeping views of Mobile Bay, charming downtown, and beautiful gardens in this South Alabama town. For an unforgettable weekend, book a room at The Grand Hotel, where you can lounge poolside with a strawberry daiquiri in hand, or spend a slow morning mulling over the hotel's legendary brunch buffet. Mill around downtown looking for vintage treasures at several antique stores, then stop into Page & Palette bookstore for your next beach read and a cup of joe. Finish your perfect day at Sunset Pointe, the ideal location for soaking in the sunset with a plate of delicious fresh seafood.
Savannah, Georgia
Stroll beneath Spanish moss-draped sycamores in Forsyth Park, visit the contemporary art museum at SCAD, and maybe even embark on a ghost tour. Savannah is the quintessential Southern town for you and Meme's next big adventure. See what kind of trouble you can get into on a historic trolley tour, then enjoy dinner for two at The Grey, a former Greyhound bus depot that's now the creative kitchen for James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey.
Fredericksburg, Texas
Explore Texas Wine Country with a weekend away in Fredericksburg. Enjoy the rolling vineyards and scenic vistas, while helping Grandma find her new favorite red blend. Take a long walk down Main Street to explore more than 150 restaurants, shops, and boutiques. For a whimsical experience that you'll cherish for years to come, head to Wildseed Farms, a 200-acre wildflower farm where you can pick your own bouquet to take home and brighten up your hotel or Airbnb.