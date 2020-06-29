The 25 Best Beaches in America, According to You!
TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards ranks the 25 best beaches in the United States, from California to Florida (not to mention Hawaii).
#25: Sandbridge Beach
Best time to go: May - September
Irresistibly playful and family-friendly, this destination on the state’s southernmost coast has miles of sand, an epic boardwalk, and a famous King Neptune statue. Stick to the boardwalk for biking, skating, and strolling, or dive into the water for a quick surfing lesson.
#24: Race Point Beach
Best time to go: June - August
This Cape Cod beach is gloriously sunny, with excellent whale watching and a location on the tip of the Cape that gives it pristine bay and ocean views.
#23: Napili Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
Napili Beach on western Maui is just the place for waters clear of surfers—the surrounding coral reefs protect the area from big swells and make Napili perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and spotting tropical fish in the gentle water.
#22: Manini'owali Beach (Kua Bay)
Best time to go: year-round
Located on the West side of Hawaii Island, Manini'owali Beach is a crescent-shaped, white sand beach ringed by black lava rocks. Its location makes it ideal for catching the sunset after a day in the sun.
#21: Coligny Beach
Best time to go: May - October
Coligny Beach is one of the more popular beaches on Hilton Head—and for good reason. With plenty of facilities to make your trip easier (think a shopping center and onsite bathrooms) and hard-packed sand ideal for bike riding, Coligny should be on the shortlist for your next vacation destination.
#20: Waikiki Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
This well-known stretch of sugar-like sand (two miles of it!) is one of the busiest places on Oahu—but don’t let that hold you back! Because of its popularity, Waikiki offers plenty of activities, from surfing to snorkeling to catching radiant sunsets, to keep everyone in an aloha state of mind.
#19: Newport Beach
Best time to go: March – December
The five-mile-long stretch of tawny sand, reaching from Huntington State Beach to the north and Corona Del Mar to the south, is an Orange County, California, gem. See more of our favorite California beaches.
#18: Ogunquit Beach
Best time to go: June – September
The Abenaki people named this glorious, dune-fringed 3.5 miles of coastline (Ogunquit translates as "beautiful place by the sea"). It has sandbars and safe, shallow waters, and it’s one of our favorite beaches in all of Maine.
#17: Wailea Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
Tucked in a curve of Maui’s coastline, this impossibly lovely spot is bordered by some of the most luxurious resorts on the island. Never fear: The beach is public, and sunbathing is absolutely free.
#16: Coronado Beach
Best time to go: year-round
The crowning glory of the idyllic island community of Coronado is Coronado Beach. Across the bay from San Diego the 1.5-mile long, generously wide strand is fronted by the historic Hotel del Coronado and rows of beautiful beach houses.
#15: Hollywood Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
On Florida’s Atlantic coast, south of Fort Lauderdale and north of Miami, Hollywood boasts a two and a half mile–long “broadwalk” perfect for strolling and a charming vintage feel.
#14: South Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
This trendy Miami Beach neighborhood has a carefree, friendly spirit, with a large beachfront park and endless Atlantic views. Its wide beaches are stunning, and the surfing here is also excellent, especially from July to November.
#13: Poipu Beach Park
Best time to go: Year-round
This series of crescents of golden sand on Hawaii’s lovely Kauai looks out over cerulean waters. Humpback whales and sea turtles frequent these waters, and seals often sunbathe on the sand.
#12: Navarre Beach
Best time to go: year-round
Calm, turquoise water and soft, white sand draws sun lovers to this beautiful beach near Pensacola, on Florida’s panhandle. Navarre Beach is across the Santa Rosa Sound from the community of Navarre and is bordered by Gulf Islands National Seashore.
#11: Cherry Grove Beach
North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Best time to go: May – October
Just south of the North Carolina border and a hop from bustling Myrtle Beach lies laidback Cherry Grove Beach, home to a fishing pier, beach homes, and a handful of hotels. One TripAdvisor reviewer says, “This former quiet little town has blossomed as part of North Myrtle Beach while retaining the old beach community flavor.”
#10: Driftwood Beach
Best time to go: March-September
This stretch of sand on one of Georgia’s aptly named Golden Isles has the worn remains of pine and water oak trees scattered across it, giving it an eerie beauty that pairs perfectly with the undisturbed natural splendor of the island.
#9: Fort Lauderdale Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
A snaking “wave wall” separates a paved walkway with shops, restaurants, and more from seven miles of beach at this Atlantic destination. Bike along this beachfront or hit the water to parasail, SUP, or snorkel.
#8 St. Augustine Beach
Saint Augustine Beach, Florida
Best time to go: March – October
The oldest European settlement in America has history and beautiful beaches. One TripAdvisor reviewer says, “Endless white beaches. Fantastic scenery. We did miles of walking without seeing the end of the beaches.”
#7: Hapuna Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
Deep blue waters and golden sands make Hapuna Beach unbelievably picturesque. Lush surroundings only add to the tropical beauty, and a position on the western edge of Hawaii’s Big Island means sunsets are breathtaking.
#6: Siesta Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
99 percent–quartz sand means this Gulf retreat near Sarasota stays cool on even the sunniest days. This characteristic, paired with clear turquoise waters, makes this stretch of beach absolutely Insta-worthy.
#5 Pensacola Beach
Pensacola Beach, Florida
Best time to go: year-round
Another historic Florida gem, Pensacola is home to rigorously preserved architecture and glorious white sand beaches. Pensacola Beach is on Santa Rosa Island, a barrier island reached by crossing Pensacola Bay.
#4: St. Pete Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
With five miles of clear Gulf waters and pale sand, it’s no wonder this Florida escape is adored by visitors. St. Pete Beach, just down the coast from Clearwater, offers endless activities, from Old Florida–style entertainment in Pass-a-Grille’s historic district to excellent offshore fishing.
#3: Beach at Panama City
Best time to go: Year-round
This perennially popular Gulf vacation destination has attractions for all ages along its 27 miles of sand. Visit during the late fall and winter off-season for excellent weather without the summer crowds, and don’t even think about leaving without sampling the excellent seafood dives in the area.
#2: Ka‘anapali Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
This gorgeous Maui beach is on the northwest side of the island, with three miles of white sand and crystal clear water. It was once a retreat for Maui’s royalty and is bordered by world-class resorts today. Be sure to catch the daily cliff-diving ceremony during your visit.
#1: Clearwater Beach
Best time to go: Year-round
Clearwater’s sugary sand beach is the perfect spot for relaxing under the sun, and the water is, as the name implies, absolutely clear. Keep an eye out for passing dolphins, and check out Pier 60 for a nightly sunset celebration.