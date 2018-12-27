Plan Your Next Getaway to this Magical South Carolina Treehouse Airbnb
Airbnb has redefined the landscape of how we plan vacations and opened doors on all kinds of new options on where to stay. Now, one South Carolina destination will have you reaching new heights! Literally! Bolt Farm Luxury Treehouses is the passion project of Seth and Tori Bolt that will have you spending your next trip in the trees. Does that name sound familiar? It should. Seth Bolt’s day job is as a member of Southern rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, but in his time away from tour, Seth had another dream. In 2015, he and his dad built the Majestic Treehouse on his parents’ property in Walhalla, South Carolina—a small town in the upstate of South Carolina, near Greenville. At first it was just an escape for him, friends and family, and for his future bride. Yes, Seth designed and built is ideal honeymoon pad and wedding venue before he’d ever even met his wife Tori. It was a real, Field of Dreams, “If you build it, they will come,” moment. “He’s lucky he found another treehouse lover,” Tori joked in a phone call with Southern Living. Seth and Tori met shortly after the treehouse was complete, so some may say (and we do) that there is a little magic up in those trees. Since they got married, Tori left her job in TV news to help run their growing business. There are four new treehouses in Charleston, as a matter of fact. Tori and Seth are dedicated to creating a different kind of vacation experience. “Our mission is rest. We want modern people to have truthful rest,” Tori said. Scroll through the photos and we bet you’ll be packing your bags for Walhalla in no time.
An escape in the treetops
"I’ve been traveling the world playing music for all of my adult life, so I have been able to study a wide landscape of music venues, hotels, and the surrounding architecture and design, and getting to observe crowds of people in these spaces has been an amazing teacher for learning how great design can elevate the experience. I believe creating the right environment sets the stage for people to experience magical moments that bring out the best in them, so I try to do that with both treehouses & music. Both are timeless in a way,” –Seth Bolt
A fairytale wedding
Seth built this treehouse on the dream of getting married there one day—before he even met his wife! (Swoon) Well, his dream came true and Seth and Tori did get married on his family farm and they honeymooned in the Majestic Treehouse. And now you can too!
Play is mandatory
“We have a couple of trap doors and ladders. To me, it wouldn’t be a treehouse without that.”—Tori Bolt
A map of the property
The Majestic Treehouse is nestled within the 40 acres of land Seth’s parents own in Walhalla, South Carolina. And while you can’t see the main house where the Bolts still live from the seclusion of the treehouse, you may still get a surprise visit. “They love meeting and interacting with the guests. They like to drop in and greet the guests, or sometimes his mom will bring little treats that she makes,” Tori said.
Time for bed
A huge, hand-painted bed anchors one wall of the treehouse and looks straight out of a fairytale.
Oh that view!
The bed faces out to a two-story wall of gorgeous windows facing out onto your own private green canopy.
The perfect table for two
The Bolts encourage their guests to stop at the grocery store on the way to the treehouse as it is equipped with a kitchenette, a grill on a two-story deck, and this picturesque table for two to enjoy your meals.
The perfect soundtrack
"Because one of our goals is to create inspiring environments where people can have a truly unforgettable experience, it is essential that we wow & thrill every sense. Because I believe there is no quicker connection to the human spirit than through music, I curated a special collection of albums for each of our luxury treehouses based on music I love that pairs perfectly with the design theme of each treehouse,” Seth said. A collection of vinyl records specially curated by one of your favorite musicians? You won’t find that in any regular hotel. Maybe he’s added in NEEDTOBREATHE’s new acoustic album.
Embrace your sense of wonder
Treehouses bring out the child in all of us, so we combine that with grown-up luxury amenities in the most beautiful nature settings in the world and the experience is unparalleled and unforgettable." - Seth Bolt
How to Book
The Majestic Treehouse stays booked solid. But at noon on the 15thof every month, they release a block of dates. Now they get snapped up and sold out within minutes, but the good news is, you can try again on the 15th of the next month! For booking, click here.