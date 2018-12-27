Plan Your Next Getaway to this Magical South Carolina Treehouse Airbnb

Airbnb has redefined the landscape of how we plan vacations and opened doors on all kinds of new options on where to stay. Now, one South Carolina destination will have you reaching new heights! Literally! Bolt Farm Luxury Treehouses is the passion project of Seth and Tori Bolt that will have you spending your next trip in the trees. Does that name sound familiar? It should. Seth Bolt’s day job is as a member of Southern rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, but in his time away from tour, Seth had another dream. In 2015, he and his dad built the Majestic Treehouse on his parents’ property in Walhalla, South Carolina—a small town in the upstate of South Carolina, near Greenville. At first it was just an escape for him, friends and family, and for his future bride. Yes, Seth designed and built is ideal honeymoon pad and wedding venue before he’d ever even met his wife Tori. It was a real, Field of Dreams, “If you build it, they will come,” moment. “He’s lucky he found another treehouse lover,” Tori joked in a phone call with Southern Living. Seth and Tori met shortly after the treehouse was complete, so some may say (and we do) that there is a little magic up in those trees. Since they got married, Tori left her job in TV news to help run their growing business. There are four new treehouses in Charleston, as a matter of fact. Tori and Seth are dedicated to creating a different kind of vacation experience. “Our mission is rest. We want modern people to have truthful rest,” Tori said. Scroll through the photos and we bet you’ll be packing your bags for Walhalla in no time.