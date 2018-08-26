The Best Places To Retire In Florida

Palm Beach is the place Southerners go if they want to retire in style. While Worth Avenue and its high-end boutiques are pretty fabulous, the home of Lilly Pulitzer has a lot more to offer than just shopping. With a fifty-mile coastline and over one hundred and sixty golf courses, hitting the water or the links are popular hobbies for locals. Additionally, this coastal town has over eighty-one parks that you can hike, bike and explore. In terms of their arts and culture scene, catch a symphony or Broadway show at The Kravitz Center for the Performing Arts, see the latest exhibits at the Norton Museum of Art, or keep up with Palm Beach’s active fair and festival calendar that boasts everything from food and wine fests to boat shows.