Nestled in heart of Texas Hill Country, the town of Fredericksburg is one of the most getaway-worthy small towns in the whole Lone Star State—and that's saying something. Located between the popular destinations of San Antonio and Austin, it's not only easy to reach, but it manages to still feel a million miles away from city life. This tiny town is dripping with old-fashioned traditions and authentic German roots, dating back to 1846 when it was founded by German immigrants and settlers.

Present-day Fredericksburg's charm can be attributed to many things: the picturesque Hill Country scenery, the town's uncanny ability to maintain its dual German-Texan heritage, and its other impressive (and group-friendly) attractions, from over 100 wineries and tasting rooms to a Main Street bustling with shops, galleries, restaurants, and biergartens. Discover this hidden gem with these 7 ways to make the most of your trip to Fredericksburg.

1. Spend Time on Main Street

Shops and tourist attractions may come and go, but one aspect of Fredericksburg has stood the test of time, and that's the historic storefronts up and down Main Street. In addition to stores, art galleries, and artisan gifts and treats, the epicenter of Main Street is the Markplatz. You can even see "Wilkommen" (translation: welcome) signs on full display throughout town. For drinks and live music, start the evening at 78624 Bar (it hosts live musicians Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) before heading to dinner at acclaimed Vaudeville, a French-style bistro located right on Main Street. Other great dinner spots include Hill & Vine and Otto's German Bistro.

2. Indulge in Authentic German Food and Biergartens

Of course, it wouldn't be a trip to Fredericksburg without Tex-Mex cuisine, schnitzels, sauerbraten (German pot roast), and German beer gardens. You can find delicious food and handcrafted spirits at more than 70 restaurants in Fredericksburg, including upscale eatery Cabernet Grill and German specialty restaurant Der Lindenbaum. Head to Old German Bakery & Restaurant for a hearty breakfast, but make sure to get there early to snag a table.

3. Sip Your Way Along the Wine Trails

They don't call this part of Texas "wine country" for nothing. There are over 100 vineyards and tasting rooms located in and just out of town that provide the ultimate vino experience while educating on Texas grapes. In fact, Fredericksburg is actually one of the most-visited wine destinations in the country. You can book the 290 Wine Shuttle for safe all-day transportation between the wineries. Some of our favorite recommendations include Grape Creek Vineyards, Messina Hof, and Barons Creek Vineyards.

4. Pluck Some Texas Wildflowers

Unlike most floral fields where you can look but not touch, you can pick your own bouquet at Wildseed Farms, home to the largest wildflower farm in the country. This family-owned and operated countryside escape has more than 200 acres of wildflower fields and a beautiful butterfly garden.

Wildseed Farms Fredericksburg Credit: Wynn Myers

5. Climb Enchanted Rock

An incentive for reaching the peak of this pink granite dome is the breathtaking view of the Texas Hill Country that awaits you at the top. Just a short 20-minute drive outside of Fredericksburg brings you to the enormous batholith that's part of Enchanted Rock State Park, which was once Native American sacred grounds. Outdoor enthusiasts can also engage in hiking, picnicking, and overnight camping at the state park.

6. Remember the Pacific

Probably the last place you'd expect to hear detailed accounts and witness bona fide relics of World War II in the Pacific is in this little Southern Texas town. But alas, history is waiting to be explored in Fredericksburg's National Museum of the Pacific War. In its vast gallery space, patrons can participate in interactive exhibits and view tanks and aircrafts used in the war.

7. Check the Festival Calendar

Depending on what time of year you'll be visiting, there is almost always a seasonal festival on the lineup. In spring, expect events surrounding the Texas bluebonnets in bloom. In the fall, the town is gearing up for both Oktoberfest (which celebrates the town's German heritage) and the Food & Wine Festival. The town also gets decked out for the holiday season and is not to be missed.