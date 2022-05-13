Plan a Trip to Galveston and Experience the Beauty of the Texas Coast
Galveston has long been a favorite destination for Texans seeking a laid-back experience on the Gulf Coast, but several recent updates and renovations in the area mean that it's the perfect time to reintroduce yourself to this fun coastal city. Head to Galveston Island for the beaches and stay for the surprises—there are more to find now than ever before thanks to a big roster of revitalized beaches and rejuvenated hotels.
Bountiful Beaches
The sands are the big draw on most any island, and the beaches of Galveston have recently gotten a facelift. A beach renourishment project is underway on the coast; it has replenished the sand along Galveston's seawall, which has resulted in wider beaches. That means more opportunities for recreation and relaxation on the shoreline. The beach areas along Galveston Island State Park—a 2,000-acre greenspace that visitors love for its hiking, paddling trails, and Nature Center—have also been rejuvenated. If you're an outdoorsy traveler, you'll be happy to find a bounty of opportunities to fish, kayak, camp, picnic, and birdwatch in and around park. Locals know and visitors learn: There's never a dull moment outdoors in Galveston.
Stylish Stays
Galveston's hotels have gotten the royal treatment too. The Grand Galvez, a beachfront resort hotel with a century-plus of history is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, which will see it infused with new and classic design elements as well as fresh entertainment venues. Renovations are also happening at The Tremont House and The Commodore Hotel. New additions to Galveston's hotel scene include Hotel Lucine, which, when it opens, will be a re-energized beachfront boutique hotel. It will be housed in a 1960s motel and has plans to feature a restaurant helmed by Bobby Heugel and Justin Yu, a James Beard-awarded chef. Another new spot is The Oleander Hotel, a design-minded boutique spot located downtown near The Grand 1894 Opera House. Where to stay? You have your pick!
All of that is in addition to the long-loved attractions, including Moody Gardens, the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark, and the cruises that set out like clockwork from the harbor. If you haven't been to Galveston in a while, you might be surprised at what you find. Now's the time to re-introduce yourself to this island getaway, so head to the sands for a beach vacation this season. You're sure to find something new to discover.