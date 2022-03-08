Conroe, Texas, is the Perfect Combination of Small-Town Charm and Natural Delights
Small-town Texas charm welcomes visitors to Conroe, who often visit for the city's outdoorsy appeal. Conroe is about 40 miles north of Houston in eastern Texas and features three natural gems: Lake Conroe, a renowned bass fishing spot spanning 22,000 acres, Sam Houston National Forest, and W. Goodrich Jones State Forest.
Contained within the city limits, you'll find a vibrant downtown filled with shopping, dining, three craft breweries, a winery, and plenty of live music to keep your toes tapping.
Around Town
To get a taste of that lake life, head to Lake Conroe for an afternoon of bass fishing, boating, jet skiing, or swimming. Access the lake at Lake Conroe Park in Montgomery, Texas, or head to Scott's Ridge Swim Area. Bonus: the one-mile FM 1097 bridge offers beautiful views of the lake, as well as the Lake Conroe lighthouse. Local outfitters offer cruises to visitors; check out Cruisin' Tikis or Southern Empress for sunset or dinner cruises on the lake.
Nature lovers will also enjoy a hike through Sam Houston National Forest, which offers up the loblolly and shortleaf pines that are emblematic of East Texas. The park boasts a 128-mile long Lone Star Hiking Trail through the fresh pines, the longest continuously marked hiking trail in Texas. In nearby W.G. Jones State Forest, birders try for a peek at the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker. It's one of only a few natural habitats in the world where you can spot the bird.
In downtown Conroe, visit some locally-owned businesses that have stood the test of time for nearly a century. This area is also home to three art galleries and two historic theaters.
Over in The Woodlands, about 11 miles south of Conroe, brave the heights at Texas TreeVentures and explore the shops and restaurants at Waterway Square, where you can take a free visitor trolley, or walk along the brightly lit waterfront that leads you to the next restaurant or shop.
Where to Eat in Conroe, Texas
Locals enjoy the unfussy, down-home cooking at Vernon's Kuntry Katfish, which serves up big helpings of fried catfish, shrimp, gumbo, hush puppies, and of course, sweet tea. Honor Cafe is a veteran-owned breakfast, brunch, and lunch hotspot serving burgers, brisket enchiladas, breakfast tacos, and steak and eggs.
For fine dining, head to Amore Fine Dining in Conroe for orange roughy and lamb chops, or to Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen at The Woodlands for house-made pastas, plus shared plates like steamed mussels and burrata.
Where to Stay in Conroe, Texas
In Conroe, the Margaritaville Lake Resort takes a cue from Jimmy Buffett and delivers on that "toes in the water" kind of lifestyle, with 186 acres right on the shores of Lake Conroe. The resort includes five on-site Margaritaville restaurants and bars, a waterpark, on-site spa, and a golf course.
A short drive away in The Woodlands, The Woodlands Resort offers treetop view accommodations with its 402-room getaway space, soon to become the first Curio Collection by Hilton resort in Texas. The resort features a lazy river and waterpark, a tennis center, on-site spa, access to hiking trails, and an on-site restaurant, Back Table Kitchen & Bar. Plus, there are daily planned activities for the whole family.