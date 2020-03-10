Between tacos and two-steps, check out some of these Austin hot spots.

The 12 Best Things To Do in Austin, Texas, According to a Local

Austin, Texas, is a city that moves to its own groove. The Texas state capital has become known for its relaxed, laid-back vibe and vibrant live music scene, attracting droves of young professionals, retirees, and everything in between. Whether you're shopping in South Congress or taking in the fine arts, paddleboarding, or touring the capitol, Austin promises endless days of fun.

Among similarly sprawling Southern cities, Austin stands out for its widely popular outdoor activities. From the Barton Springs swimming hole to Lady Bird Lake—its glossy water is often dotted with paddleboards and kayaks—the city's prolific green spaces and waterways are a surprising and wonderful addition to the urban landscape.

Gueros Dancing Credit: courtesy of Visit Austin

To get a real pulse on the city, I partnered with Senior Social Media Editor Brennan Long, an Austin local, to round up some of the can't-miss spots in the live music capital of the world. Between tacos and two-stepping, check out some of these Austin hot spots. Here are the top 12 things to do in Austin, Texas.

Swim at Barton Springs

This outdoor swimming hole in Zilker Park is entirely fed by natural springs, making it the perfect spot to cool down during hot Texas summers. It's surrounded by a picturesque grassy area, and on hot summer days, it seems as if all of Austin is there to cool off. (The visitor count has approached 800,000 in recent years).

Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park Credit: courtesy of Visit Austin

Visit the Blanton Museum of Art

This University of Texas museum is naturally one of the largest university art museums in the country. Pro tip: Entry is free every Thursday. Don't miss Ellsworth Kelly's Austin.

Take a Capitol Tour

Get a quick lesson in Texas history with a free tour of the Capitol building. Seasonally, they also can offer themed tours, including one dedicated to Women in Texas History.

Shop on South Congress Avenue

The walkable district of South Congress is home to many of Austin's iconic boutiques. Some favorite spots include Allens Boots (its collection exceeds 4,000 boots!), Parts & Labour (a mix of fun souvenirs from local artisans), and South Congress Books (a used bookstore with quite a few signed editions and collectibles). Cool off after an afternoon of shopping with a scoop from Amy's Ice Cream, a charming walk-up stand serving over 350 flavors.

See the Bats on the Congress Avenue Bridge

Each night, spectators line the Congress Avenue Bridge to watch the world's largest urban bat colony—we're talking 1.5 million bats—fly out from a roost beneath the bridge. Don't fear: Bats are gentle animals, and the city appreciates that its bats "eat from 10,000 to 20,000 pounds of insects, including agricultural pests."

bats Credit: courtesy of Visit Austin

Learn How to Two-Step

Stop by The White Horse in East Austin for free dance lessons from different genres, or visit legendary spot Broken Spoke for lessons and live music, Wednesday through Saturday evenings. When in Texas, learn to two-step!

Spend a Sunny Afternoon at Breweries

On a sunny day, get a taste of the Hill Country with a drive out to Jester King, a brewery, kitchen, and farm just 30 minutes outside Austin's city center. Come for the exciting beer varieties, stay for the wood-fired pizza made with Texas grain.

Go Mural-Spotting