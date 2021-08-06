Dallas Sandwich Shop, The Great American Hero, Closing After Nearly 50 Years
Owner Dominick Oliverie is hanging up his apron.
After 47 years of serving Dallas residents great-tasting sandwiches, a beloved shop is closing its doors.
Owner Dominick Oliverie has been the face of The Great American Hero on Lemmon Avenue since he opened it in the 70s. Oliverie, who is 74, hopes to retire by the end of the year, if not sooner.
"I've been doing this since 1974, and I love what I do—but I'm starting to get tired, especially in the last two years, which have been hard on everyone in the restaurant industry," he told CultureMap.
For nearly 50 years, Oliverie has worked seven days a week, making sandwiches on up to 10 different types of bread with fresh fillings purchased from area farmers' markets daily.
"We pride ourselves on using really high-quality meats and cheeses," Oliverie told WFAA. "I read about a different sandwich shop recently that didn't have any tuna in their tuna sandwiches. We're not like that."
Since word got out this week that he is hanging up his apron for good, regulars have been lining up for a taste of their favorite sandwiches.
Oliverie said he is touched by the outpouring of support.
"I'm very humbled," the New Jersey native told WFAA. "I got tears in my eyes so many times. I mean, it's hard to leave a thing that you've been doing your whole life."
"But it's time."