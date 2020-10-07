The Driskill Hotel's Haunted Story

Back in 1886, the elegant $400,000 Driskill, brainchild of Missouri transplant and cattle baron Col. Jesse Driskill, opened to much fanfare just as Austin was becoming a city on the move. Sadly, Driskill lost his fortune and had to give up the hotel shortly after it opened, but it would go on to host many inaugural balls for Texas governors and was the scene of a legendary first date between Lyndon B. and Lady Bird Johnson. As for the scent of cigar smoke where no one is smoking? Could be the colonel coming back to enjoy the hotel he built in his glory days.