For those who haven't been, the Texas State Fair is a feast for the senses. Between the swirling fair rides, live country music, competitive baking contests, rodeo tournaments, and a Ferris wheel you can probably see from space, it's known for being joyously over-the-top—fitting for any event representing the Lone Star State. But the country's largest state fair is truly known for two things: Big Tex and food, specifically deep-fried food.

Big Tex is the towering Texan figure cheerfully looming and waving over the fairgrounds complete with a Dickie's western-style shirt and 95-gallon cowboy hat. He is also the namesake of the Big Tex Choice Awards, an annual competition for deep-fried glory when food vendors try to wow with new creations. This year, there were plenty of contenders that captured attention for their laugh-out-loud Southern (and sometimes wacky) fare.

Here are the most uniquely Southern fried foods you could find at the Texas State Fair this year.

Chicken Fried Bacon

Don't knock it until you try it. Inspired by chicken-fried steak, this double-fried delicacy should probably only be enjoyed in small quantities, but it's the epic crunch that makes it a crowd-favorite. Plus, it's easily shareable, so everyone can get a bite!

Fried Banana Pudding

As if this classic Southern dessert could get any better, it's emerged as a fried treat to chase down all those salty tater twists and corndogs. Who could ever complain about a tender caramelized banana encased in crispy dough? If banana pudding is on the menu, we're getting it.

Fried Gumbo Balls

Louisiana couldn't let Texas food have all the fun, and it's currently making a show at the State Fair with its most iconic dish in the form of deliciously deep-fried balls. Each bite bursts in your mouth with the savory flavor of Cajun gumbo.

Fried Butter

Need we say more? The fried butter balls look like oversized hush puppies and are claimed to taste like "a warm, crunchy, buttery biscuit." Luckily, the Texas State Fair comes only once a year, making this indulgence totally justified.

Fried Frito Pie Bites

Frito pie is a Texas classic, and they've found a way to make it even more fitting for the State Fair by throwing it in the deep fryer. These bites are filled with cheesy chili with a perfectly crunchy outer shell.

Fruity Pebbles Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

Certainly one of the most unique things you'll find at the Texas State Fair, this dish has received mixed reviews amongst attendees. We'd venture to say that almost anything could taste good on a fried shrimp po'boy, but we'll leave Fruity Pebbles up to the jury.

Fried Pickle Pizza

Meet the people's choice winner of the Texas State Fair. According to almost every post or video shared on social media about the food offerings this year, everyone's smitten for this cheesy white slice topped with fried pickle chips. The unlikely combination somehow strikes the perfect balance.

We're not saying that you have to try every dish if you make it to the Texas State Fair, but where else is eating such copious amounts of deep-fried dough acceptable—nay, encouraged? See y'all under Big Tex.