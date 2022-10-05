Travel Texas Texas Pecan Harvest Impacted By Heat And Drought Spell “If you want pecans, I would suggest finding them early to make sure you get some.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 5, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Laura McKenzie/Texas A&M AgriLife Hold onto your pies, folks. This year was already expected to be below average for Texas pecan orchards, but experts say the weather has made the situation worse in some areas. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist Larry Stein, Ph.D., explained in a news release that pecan trees typically go through cyclical performance year to year. Last year's crop was heavy, meaning most of the trees exhausted their resources which would typically bring a lighter yield for this year. Drought and above-average summer temperatures appear to have exacerbated the situation in some places. "The crop looks good, but it is hit and miss this year," Stein said. "If you want pecans, I would suggest finding them early to make sure you get some." He said that pecan orchards in the Far West were showing good crop loads while trees in Central Texas were expected to provide below-average yields. "Drought was stressful on the trees, but the producers who were able to keep up on irrigation should be fine," Stein explained. "They'll continue to irrigate to finish the crop." Drought will likely mean smaller pecan size, but Stein said that is not necessarily a bad thing because kernels fill out easier. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit