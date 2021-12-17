Texas Mom Gives Birth on Her Birthday, Twice!
December 14 is a lucky day for this family.
A Texas mom has discovered a whole new meaning to the word "birthday" now that she has delivered both her children on her birthday, five years apart.
Ashlyn Macaluso of Plano, Texas brought home her first bundle of joy, daughter Adriana, on December 14, 2016. Five years later on December 14, 2021, her son Nace was born. She delivered both children at Medical City Plano, which also happens to be the same hospital she was born in on December 14, 1995.
Macaluso said when she found out her son's due date was December 19, she had a feeling she might once again be sharing her birthday. Sure enough, baby Nace came 5 days early, adding another member to the family's growing "Lucky 14 Birthday Club".
"I kind of just had a feeling it was going to happen," she told CBSDFW. "I think everyone knew it was going to happen."
Coincidentally, both of Ashlyn's parents were also born on the 14th, just of different months.
WATCH: Jacksonville Jaguars Lineman Dawuane Smoot Unexpectedly Delivers Daughter in His Living Room
Happy late birthday to Ashlyn, Adriana, and Nace!