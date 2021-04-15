San Antonio Is About to Become a Sunflower-Filled Dream
Are you ready for your sunny close-up?
While bluebonnets, the official state flower, are beloved by Texans, sunflowers are a close second. Nothing says warm weather quite like driving down a backroad with the windows down, the sun out, Loretta on the radio, and a field of sunflowers blooming in the distance. Dreamy, right?
Visiting sunflower fields has long been a rite of spring and this year San Antonio is getting a massive new addition. A ten-acre sunflower field is coming to the city in May, and it promises to be a picture-perfect location for flower lovers and anyone looking for a beautiful backdrop for family photos or Instagram shots. In fact, they'll even have a professional photographer on hand to capture those memorable pictures, The Chron reports.
The field, which is blooming at Trader's Village, is not only a gorgeous display of nature's beauty, but is a great outdoor activity for the whole family. All throughout the month of May, visitors can stroll flower-lined walking paths, wander through flower mazes that take you deep into the blooms, and there are rides, too. In addition to keepsake photos, guests will also be able to take flowers home with them, which are certain to brighten up any room. According to the events page, admission is $7.99 for everyone 3 and older which will give them access to the field. $14.99 a person will let visitors into all the floral fun, including an all-day ride wristband.
If you're not lucky enough to be near San Antonio right now, hit the road, crank up the music, and go on the hunt for a sunflower field of your own.
If you've already captured your family in front of the bluebonnets as they typically are in bloom in March and April, might as well grab some beautiful shots with the sunflowers too. You might have enough pictures to make your very own custom photo calendar full of the Texas wildflowers. Doesn't that just sound delightful?