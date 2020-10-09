Texas Is Home to 2 of the Most Haunted Roads in America
Americans are hitting the road more than ever. From creepy road trips to drive-through haunted houses, many families are celebrating the spooky season by buckling up.
This Halloween, we'd like to remind you that it's not always the destination. Drivers across the nation have plenty of spine-tingling tales of the strange and supernatural from the road.
The veteran drivers at Commercial Truck Trader recently collected accounts from the most haunted roads in America, including two terrifying routes in Texas.
Stagecoach Road, Marshall, Texas: Chased out of New Orleans in the 1800s, a Voodoo queen re-settled in the town of Marshall. She lived there peacefully, selling lucky amulets until the town's priest, fearful of the occult, killed her on the side of Stagecoach Road. Today, her spirit has been seen wandering along the road on nights with a full moon, wielding shrunken heads and voodoo dolls, determined to bring bad luck to the town that betrayed her.
According to The Marshall News Messenger, the old, red dirt road was the main thoroughfare for stage coaches traveling between Shreveport and Marshall in the early to mid-1800s before the Civil War. Today, Stagecoach Road is lined by tall oak trees whose branches reach out and touch each other, blocking out all sunlight from above.
Goatman's Bridge, Denton, Texas: The Old Alton Bridge may have been decommissioned in 2001 when a new steel bridge was built, but the original truss bridge from 1884 remains just off of Teasley Lane in the far southwest part of Denton. According legend, when a local goat farmer by the name of Oscar Washburn was murdered on the bridge, he called upon the Devil to save him. Transformed into a demonic satyr, he now guards the bridge, stalking those who cross at night without their headlights on.
Discover Denton reports that satanic rituals, séances, and other strange phenomena are rumored to have occurred in the location since then, making Goatman's Bridge a hotspot for those who are interested in the paranormal.
Proceed at your own risk!