Texas Youngsters Able to Trick-or-Treat Thanks to Ambulance Service Escort

Two young Texans who would have otherwise been forced to sit this Halloween out due to medical reasons were gifted an unforgettable night of trick-or-treating by MedStar ambulance service over the weekend.

MedStar staff decked out two ambulances and dressed in costumes to escort 12-year-old Max Morrison and 11-year-old Noah Villalpando around Fort Worth's Berkeley Place neighborhood Saturday night.

"I've been trick-or-treating as Post Malone," Max, who has a rare heart defect, told CBSDFW. "I haven't finished, but so far this has been an amazing experience."

The MedStar crew offered full medical support until both boys had their fills of trick-or-treating.

"If it weren't for this, he wouldn't be going trick-or-treating this year because of his health," Max's mother Jessica told the local news station. "It means the world to us for him to be able to have some kind of normalcy during a crazy time going on in the world."

Noah, who has a chromosomal disorder and suffers from seizures, dressed as the Hulk.

MedStar Halloween Noah Credit: MedStar

"Definitely an honor, being invited, getting involved with the community, the families making us feel very welcome," his sister Michelle told CBSDWF.

MedStar takes nominations from the community to select the kids for VIP treatment each year. This year—the program's eighth—reportedly had more nominations than ever.

In the end, it was a night that meant the world to both the kids and their families.