Mattress Mack Sending 150 University of Houston Fans to Cheer on the Coogs in NCAA Final Four
Look out, Baylor!
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has done it again!
The beloved philanthropist gifted 150 University of Houston fans a free trip to the watch the Cougars compete in the NCAA Final Four for the first time since 1984.
In a "Coogs Pep Rally" at his Gallery Furniture store in Houston Thursday morning, McIngvale selected 50 students, 50 fans, and 50 family members of the team's coaching staff to travel to Indianapolis to cheer on the men's basketball team.
The lucky fans will be treated to a private flight to Indianapolis as well as hotel accommodations to watch Houston face off against the Baylor Bears on Saturday.
But wait, there's more! KIII reports that Mack has vowed to pay for all of the students and fans to stay in Indianapolis for Monday's NCAA Championship Game if the Coogs pull off a win on Saturday.
The Gallery Furniture owner has never turned down an opportunity to put his money on the people of Houston. In fact, last week McIngvale placed a $1 million bet with DraftKings on UH at 9-1 to win it all. If Houston wins, Mattress Mack will bring home $9 million.
Good luck, y'all!