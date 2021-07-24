Plan a Road Trip to Kyle, the Pie Capital of Texas
Whether you like your pies sweet or savory, Kyle’s your destination.
Travelers in search of the perfect slice of pie have been setting their sights on Kyle, Texas, for a while now, but recently it's become official: Kyle is the Pie Capital of Texas. With bakeries and restaurants offering up slices of every sort of pie imaginable, as well as a festival dedicated to pie and the people who love it, there's no shortage of delicious fun to be had in Kyle. Located about 30 minutes south of Austin, this town has become a favorite stop for road trippers in search of fun eats and sweet treats.
The Texas Pie Company is located in Kyle, and it's just one of several spots to order pie in town. On the menu there are Southern pecan, lemon chess, buttermilk, almond joy, chocolate fudge, fudge pecan, coconut macaroon, and peanut butter mousse pies, as well as fruit pies including peach, Dutch apple, blueberry, cherry, strawberry peach, blackberry, and strawberry rhubarb. There's also coconut cream pie, chocolate cream pie, and key lime cream pie.
The pie-related fun takes flight during the annual Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival, a two-day celebration with hot air balloons, live music, and plenty of activities featuring the town's favorite dessert. Visitors get their fill of eating, baking, and even pie throwing. It takes place at Lake Kyle over Labor Day Weekend, and in the past the festival has brought 12,000 pie-loving travelers to town.
For more information about Kyle, and to plan your visit, check out cityofkyle.com. Learn about the hot air balloon festival and buy your tickets at pieinthesky.com.
