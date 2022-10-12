Texas Roadhouse has been around for decades, serving up steaks, ribs, potato skins, and plenty more Lone Star-inspired fare. However, the chain has recently been thrust into national intrigue for a more unassuming menu item: the complimentary bread and butter that comes to each table. As one could guess, it's not your ordinary basket of carbs.

Texas Roadhouse's long-standing tradition of free bread and butter for each table is nothing new, but people took to social media to rave about the "rediscovered" amenity, stating that it's the reason that many have begun returning in droves to the old-school chain. For those who have long been customers of Texas Roadhouse, this comes to no surprise—it's the butter that keeps people coming back for more.

The butter isn't just plain and boring, but instead more whipped in texture and appearing a light, speckled beige-caramel color. That's because Texas Roadhouse goes beyond with an infused honey-cinnamon butter that can only be described as addicting, and the pillowy-soft bread rolls that are baked fresh in-house make the perfect vehicle for each buttery bite. The duo comes promptly to each table upon seating, and the staff is generally generous on refilling if the table requires another fix. (Southerners know that this is the real challenge. Filling up on rolls and butter can happen mighty quick, but it can be tempting to keep going back for a second roll, third, fourth, and so on.)

Luckily, you can even recreate the beloved honey-cinnamon butter if you don't live within close distance of a Texas Roadhouse location—all you need is 4 easy ingredients. Here's how to make Texas Roadhouse butter at home. Pair it with our classic Parker House Rolls recipe, and you'll feel like you're sitting in a steakhouse booth.

Copycat Texas Roadhouse Butter Recipe

Start by pulling out a stick of salted butter and letting it soften to room temperature for at least an hour. This is important for being able to incorporate the other ingredients, and microwaving the butter doesn't achieve quite the ideal texture. Next, add around two tablespoons of honey and two tablespoons of powdered sugar. Depending on your preference on cinnamon flavor, add from one-half teaspoon to a full teaspoon of cinnamon. Use either a rubber spatula, whisk, or hand mixer to combine all ingredients until smooth and whipped together. Serve alongside bread, muffins, or even pancakes! Like most compound butters, it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one month.

Nothing can compare to sliding into a worn wooden booth and watching a basket of hot bread rolls move towards the table, but at least you're prepared for whenever Texas Roadhouse is calling from too many miles away.