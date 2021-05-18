Houston’s Fugitive Tiger Finally Found, Moved to Safe New Home
"His collar is now off, and he can be the wild animal he deserves to be.”
After a weeklong odyssey that captured the attention of the entire country, India, the young male tiger that roamed the city of Houston for nearly a week, is safe and sound in his new forever home.
The missing tiger was turned over to Houston authorities on May 15, at which point he was determined to be in "very good health." The nine-month-old tiger was then transferred from BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions in Houston to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, on Sunday, May 16.
"Houston authorities did a remarkable job over the past several days to locate India and to ensure the safety of the public and the animal," Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty, said in a news release. "Black Beauty Ranch will provide safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be."
India will be examined by the staff veterinarian at the sanctuary and will remain quarantined for 30 days.
Black Beauty Ranch, a sanctuary run by the Humane Society of the United States, shared of photo of India's old collar on Facebook along with a message of hope for the majestic creature.
"India won't be treated like a pet on a leash anymore," the caption reads. "His collar is now off, and he can be the wild animal he deserves to be."
Black Beauty Ranch is home to more than 800 animals, including other tigers rescued from the exotic pet trade in Texas.
"Our hope is that we get full and legal custody of India so that he can live out his life here at Blacky Beauty Ranch," Almrud added, "where he can have the life a tiger should—as close as possible to what he would have in the wild."
Good luck, India!