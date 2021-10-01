H-E-B Celebrates Truck Driver for Logging 4 Million Miles Without a Single Accident or Traffic Ticket

It would take an average driver nearly 300 years to accomplish what Danny Guerrero Jr. did in less than 40.

In the nearly four decades he's been a H-E-B truck driver, Danny Guerrero Jr. has maintained a spotless driving record. But that's not the only thing he has to be proud of. This week, Guerrero hit a milestone only one other H-E-B driver has ever reached: driving four million miles consecutively without a single accident or traffic incident.

He officially hit the mark as he drove his trailer to the H-E-B warehouse in San Antonio on September 28, with an eye-popping tally of 4,000,017 consecutive "unscathed" miles. Guerrero parked his big rig and emerged to a celebration with family, friends, fellow H-E-B drivers, and company leaders, who presented him with four star pins to wear on his shoulder to signify his accomplishment.

"This is unbelievable," Guerrero, who passes the time behind the wheel by chewing spearmint gum and listening to music, said in a statement. "I didn't expect it. I started at 21 years old … it's something you get used to and if you like it, you're going to hang onto it.

"Those last few miles driving here were stressful. But I made it and now I'm alright," he added.

According to a H-E-B news release, Guerrero began his H-E-B career as a sanitation Partner at the grocery warehouse in December 1979. He became a full-time H-E-B driver a little over two years later. In 1994, he became the 58th Partner to be inducted into the H-E-B Truck Driver Hall of Fame, and he was named the H-E-B Driver of the Year in 2010.

Guerrero has spent most of his time with H-E-B making runs to the Rio Grande Valley as an overnight driver, averaging about 100,000 miles per year. According to Federal Highway Administration data, it would take an average driver nearly 300 years to reach four million miles, which is equivalent to more than 160 trips around the Earth.

"It's an honor that we recognize this tremendous accomplishment, and it's a very important one too," Todd Wright, Group Vice President of Transportation, said in a release. "He's doing it while moving up to 80,000 pounds of product up and down Texas highways alongside other motorists. So, it's even more important that he does it safely. That's what he and all our drivers do each and every day."

Guerrero, who said he has no intention of going for five million miles, offered some words of wisdom to make roads safer.

"You don't have to speed," he said. "Take your time. You'll get there."