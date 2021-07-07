H-E-B Is Gifting Texas Care Packages to Overseas Service Members
Find out how you can nominate a homesick Texan.
Do you know a homesick active-duty service member who could use a little taste of Texas?
You're in luck! As part of its "Operation Appreciation" initiative, H-E-B is giving away care packages to active-duty U.S service members who are currently deployed overseas.
Through its new patriotic mission, the beloved Texas-based grocery chain plans to distribute approximately 500 backpacks full of H-E-B favorites, offering troops a little taste of the Lone Star State.
"We are thankful for the commitment of the brave men and women who defend our nation's freedom and are honored to share a bit of home with our service members," Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Public Affairs, said in a news release. "This effort is one of more than 100 Independence Day celebrations H-E-B supports each year across Texas."
Know someone missing those famous tortillas? You can nominate a service member here.
The backpack care package will be sent anywhere in the world. You can also throw in some extra love by leaving a message in the comments section. Your inspiring words will be included on a notecard in the package.
Packages are limited to the first 500 submissions and will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.