Grapevine Vintage Railroad is hosting a weekend of “Women’s Suffrage Victory Train” excursions complete with characters dressed in period attire.

Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage on a Vintage Train Ride Through Texas

All aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for a one-of-a-kind trip back in time.

Grapevine Vintage Railroad in Grapevine, Texas, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment by hosting a weekend of “Women’s Suffrage Victory Train” excursions, giving passengers a unique way to learn about the women’s suffrage movement in the Lone Star State and beyond.

In honor of a century of women’s voting rights in America, Families are invited to hop aboard a 1920s Victorian coach, where characters dressed in period attire will share pamphlets and information about the suffragettes and their achievements. Guests are welcome to get in the spirit of the event and wear their own 1920s themed clothing.

On Saturday, September 12, one specialty train will make the full, five-hour journey across the Cotton Belt Route to the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Or, if you’d prefer something a little bit shorter, you can choose from two, one–hour Women’s Suffrage Victory Train rides offered on Sunday, September 13.

Guests interested in this celebratory train can purchase their tickets online at GVRR.com. Ticket prices vary from $10-$26 depending on excursion destination and preferred coach seating.