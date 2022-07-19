Frisco, Texas Is the Dallas-Fort Worth Suburb Worthy of a Visit

About 25 minutes north of Dallas, Frisco is a suburban city shaking things up. Yes, we know the word suburb usually comes with an eye roll, but not in Frisco. Here, you'll find family activities, educational museums, nightlife, elevated and casual eateries, plenty of outdoor arts and adventure, endless shopping, and the stunning campus of the Dallas Cowboys. Whether you're in town for a short airport layover or here for a long weekend of family fun, Frisco spoils visitors with choices galore.

Here are our favorite ways to explore Frisco that will leave you coming back for more.

Tour the Dallas Cowboys Practice Facility

"America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys actually have their state-of-the-art practice facility, The Star, in Frisco. The 91-acre campus gives Cowboys fans an up-close look at the Dallas Cowboys and includes the Ford Center, a 12,000 seat indoor stadium plus Cowboys operations and practice fields. There's also the Ring of Honor Walk, an area that honors 22 members of the Dallas Cowboys Football Club who've become legends in team history. Members honored include Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Roger Staubach, and infamous head coach for 29 seasons, Tom Landry. Visitors can tour The Star and see the Ford Center, Nike Star Walk, the War Room, and more.

Shop Till You Drop

Dallas' reputation for its high-end shopping centers is spreading into Frisco, as the city has more than 9 million square feet of retail space. Whether you're into high-end ateliers, boutique finds, vintage treasures, or Texas-inspired novelties, you'll find it in Frisco. Stonebriar Centre is great for your whole family and includes the LEGO store, movie theater, Dave & Buster's, and shops for men, women, and kids. Frisco Mercantile has more than 200 dealers inside 38,000 square feet of retail space and has everything from vintage furniture and modern fashions to home decor and antiques. The historic Rail District has its share of boutique finds, and the Centre at Preston Ridge has over 100 stores including Nordstrom Rack, TJ Maxx, J. Crew, and more.

Hit the Trail

If outdoor pursuits are more your speed, Frisco is the perfect suburban escape, with more than 70 miles of trails to explore. The Frisco Mountain Bike Trail is favorited by cyclists and hikers alike, while the Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt is awesome fur joggers, walkers, and cyclists. Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt also has the scenic Ganzer Road Bridge that dates to 1904, and there's' even a fishing platform and picnic tables at the pavilion. Beaver's Bend Trail, located within Beaver's Bend Park, offers a paved path for exploring, plus two playgrounds, picnic tables and a pavilion, and even a bike repair station.

Awe Over Arts and Culture

Frisco has no shortage of art, including art museums, live theater, and one of the largest collections of outdoor public art in Texas. Scattered across the city, you'll find over 80 pieces of art that are part of the Public Art Program. There's even a walking tour of public art pieces found around the Frisco Square. The Texas Sculpture Garden's sculpture collection is known as the largest private collection of contemporary Texas sculpture ever assembled, and includes walking trails for visitors. The Black Box Theater at the Frisco Discovery Center is one of the few black box theaters in North Texas and showcases improv, plays, films, and concerts.

Hit the Museums

Step back in time to Frisco's past at the Frisco Heritage Museum, where exhibits include pioneer items such as a log cabin, schoolhouse, old jail, a steam locomotive and caboose, Gaby's Blacksmith Shop, the Frisco Railroad Depot, historic homes, and even a windmill. With a nod to Frisco's railroad past, the Museum of the American Railroad celebrates rail history with artifacts, archival materials, and exhibits such as locomotives and rail cars. Don't miss the Union Pacific "Big Boy" steam locomotive, the world's largest locomotive that was built in 1942. A more modern experience is the National Videogame Museum, where videogame history is preserved. There's a full '80s arcade, the world's largest Pong console, and plenty of vintage and modern games to enjoy.

Savor the Flavors

As the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex continues to grow, so do its suburbs, including Frisco. One great thing about growth though? The incredible dining scene that naturally comes with it. There are far too many great spots in Frisco to name, but Nerdvana Food + Spirits, where video and board game pop culture collide with crazy cocktails and delicious bites, is a great place to start. Try the Elven Elixir (gin, wildberry puree, lemon-infused simple syrup, and elderflower liqueur) for a cocktail, and the chicken and shrimp pasta with Sonic Boom sauce on linguine. The Heritage Table serves up farm-to-table comfort classics like their Southern Shrimp Boil with shrimp, house sausage, jalapeno hush puppies, and a red pepper remoulade, and Bottled & Bond Cocktail Parlour and Kitchen creates elevated modern cocktails and vintage cocktail classics alongside thoughtful menu items such as scallion and cheddar potato beignets, bison meatballs, black-eyed pea hummus.

Explore the Rail District

Historically, the Rail District hosted Frisco's farmers, ranchers, and city dwellers who would come to Main Street and the surrounding area for shopping, dining, and general social outings. Today, the Rail District is still thriving, and home to an array of merchants selling handcrafted coffee, decor, clothing, and vintage finds. The Rail District is also home to favorited dining spots, making it a must stop along your journey. Didi's Downtown is a live music venue and eatery housed in the third oldest home in Frisco, and the Depot Cafe serves comfort classics like burgers and chicken fried steak. At Storied Roots, find a curated selection of home decor made by craftsman from around the world, and Bittersweet Ivy Boutique is great for finding graphic tees, modern clothing, and gifts.

Where to Stay