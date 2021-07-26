Texas Angler Hopes to Inspire Other Women to Get Hooked on Fishing

Looking at her now, it's hard to believe that Jazmine Robinson was ever hesitant to touch a live fish. She's come a long way since her first fishing experience seven years ago.

"Initially, I didn't love it, but I didn't hate it," she tells Southern Living of that fateful fishing trip with a former boyfriend. "Once I started to bait my own hook and catch fish, the feeling was so rewarding. It was like a cat and mouse game."

Today, you can usually find the 33-year-old from Duncanville, Texas, standing on the bank of a body of water, rod in hand.

"Fishing is my safe place. It's my outlet and my place of peace. Whenever I have a lot on my mind, I go fishing. I'm amongst the water, and I'm in a space where I can process my thoughts and reflect, good or bad," Robinson says. "It's also taught me tons of patience. I don't catch a fish every time I go, and I used to get frustrated waiting on a fish to bite my hook. I used to over-analyze and think that I was doing something wrong."

"Over time, I've learned that it's not always me, it was just bad timing," she continues. "That's applicable to life. I'm a firm believer in things happening at the right time, even if it's later than you want it to be."

During a brief hiatus between jobs, Robinson started an Instagram page dedicated to her fishing pursuits. She says the main mission of the page is to encourage and inspire women to explore the male-dominated fishing world.

"A lot of women I know didn't grow up fishing. It can be quite intimidating," she explains. "Once women learn about the different species of fish, how to handle them, and the actual sport of angling, I believe it'll strengthen their confidence and they'll possibly give it a try."

"If I can continue to post good content, display my progress, and inspire someone to take up fishing as a hobby or sport in the process, I believe I'm doing my job," Robinson explains. "It's all about relaxing, learning the sport, and having fun."