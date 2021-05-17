Déjà Vu: Dallas House Destroyed by Tornados Twice in Less Than Two Years
“Lightning doesn't strike twice, but apparently, a tornado does.”
Less than two years after her North Dallas home was ripped to shreds by a tornado in October 2019, Cherie Hart is in shock yet again.
Hart spoke to WFAA's Matt Howerton about a second round of tornado damage to the home that happened just yesterday—mere months after she and her husband completed a painstaking 11-month rebuild on the property.
Large sections of Hart's roof were ripped off by 90 mph winds, scattering debris across the backyard and allowing at least an inch of rainwater into the house, ruining most of the family's belongings.
"All I have is déjà vu," Hart told WFAA. "I've seen this before. Lightning doesn't strike twice, but apparently, a tornado does."
Howerton shared photos of the aftermath on Twitter, including clumps of insulation dangling from the power lines behind the house.
Today, the National Weather Service confirmed that the destruction of the house was caused by an F1 tornado that briefly touched down on Northaven Road on Sunday afternoon. Somehow, Hart's was the only house that sustained significant damage.
WATCH: Stranded Outside Her Home, Alabama Woman Miraculously Survives Tornado by Clinging to Small Tree
In another bizarre twist, the Harts just sold the house. The new owners, a couple from Austin, will now have to deal with most of the cleanup.
"I don't know how to tell the people who bought the house what happened," Hart told WFAA. "I'm really upset for them because I've already lived through it, and I know they're really excited about buying this house."
"I don't have words anymore," she added. "I just don't."