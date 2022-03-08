How To Plan Your Next Visit to Dallas, Texas
Dallas is one of those quintessential must-see Southern cities where you feel equally comfortable in either cowboy boots and stilettos. A storied football franchise, glittering city skyline, historical intrigue, and museums galore all combine in this north Texas destination to deliver an outstanding getaway that just might upend some antiquated ideas about what Dallas is all about.
Around Town
One of the most recognizable features of the Dallas skyline is Reunion Tower, a glowing orb that rises 561 feet above the ground. Travel up to the GeO-Deck and enjoy a snack or drink while taking in a stunning sunset view while you plan your itinerary.
In the Design District, you'll find art galleries, antique shops, fine dining, and upscale interior design showrooms, while in the Dallas Arts District, you'll find Dallas Museum of Art plus a dozen major performance venues, from the Dallas Opera to Dallas Black Dance Theatre. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is also located here—it's chock-full of educational exhibits on dinosaurs, space, and innovation.
Fans of luxury shopping will want to head to Dallas's Main Street District for the flagship Neiman Marcus store, the six-story 1914 Beaux Arts store with a restaurant and espresso bar that was once a favorite of Lady Bird Johnson.
Delve into the story of the dark day of President John F. Kennedy's assassination with the respectful and detailed exhibits housed at the Sixth Floor Museum, located at the former Texas School Book Depository.
Take an afternoon break at one of the city's spacious downtown parks. A local favorite is Klyde Warren Park, which was built over a freeway in an intriguing design feat. It has a dog park, a place for kids to play, and food trucks.
In the evening, take in a live show at one of the many clubs in Deep Ellum on the city's east side, a place where Black artists and musicians first made their mark starting in the early 20th century. Their legacy is carried on with live performances in intimate venues most nights of the week.
Where to Eat
Head to Elm & Good for a helping of contemporary Southern cuisine at this restaurant located at the Kimpton Pittman—the first hotel to open in Deep Ellum, paying tribute to African American architect William Sydney Pittman, designer of the original historic building. Farm-focused menu items include Gulf Shrimp & Grits and Grilled Texas Quail.
Nuri Grill is a Korean barbecue restaurant with a Texas steakhouse sensibility. With grills embedded within each table, guests can enjoy the interactive and multisensory experience of participating in the preparation in the Nuri Feast with premium meats like Chateaubriand and prime ribeye. If you're feeling adventurous, try your hand at the grill yourself.
For a fresh twist on modern Mexican cuisine, make a reservation at La Mina, which will fill your cup with mezcal-based cocktails and your plate with tacos hand-made with heirloom Mexican maíz.
Where to Stay
Hyatt Regency Dallas is a spacious hotel with an 18-story atrium situated right next to Reunion Tower. With three on-site restaurants and an ideal location near Dealey Plaza and other major Dallas attractions, it's a convenient place to rest.
For boutique vibes, the Lumen Dallas is a refurbished 1960s motel located across from Southern Methodist University that embraces its mid-century roots with a rooftop pool and an on-site restaurant.
The Hilton Anatole, in the Dallas Design District, boasts the largest art and antique collection of any hotel in the world, with more than 1,000 original artifacts, including a section of the Berlin Wall.