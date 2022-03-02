Father Jumps into Texas Rodeo Ring to Protect Son from Charging Bull
A young bull rider is thanking his lucky stars—and his father—for saving him from a scary situation at a Texas rodeo last month.
18-year-old Cody Hooks of Louisiana was competing in the Bell County PRCA Rodeo on February 11 and 12 when he experienced every rider's worst nightmare.
"I was knocked out when [the bull's] horn caught me behind the ear and jaw, so I don't remember anything right before the chute opened," he told Southern Living.
Cody shared a video of the harrowing incident on his Instagram page. In the video, you can see the gates fly open as Cody enters the arena atop the bull's back. He rides the bucking bull for a couple of beats before the horn catches him and he falls limply to the ground, completely vulnerable to the bull's next move.
As bullfighters rushed to control the raging animal, Cody's father Landis Hooks did the only thing he could to keep his son out of harm's way. He jumped into the ring, becoming a human shield for his son as the angry bull lowered his head and made a beeline for the pair.
Luckily, both son and father survived the incident and are expected to make full recoveries from minor injuries. Cody took time to thank both his dad and the bullfighters for keeping him safe in his Instagram post, writing, "Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, TX could've been a hella lot worse. #blessed."
Though many are commending the elder Hooks for his heroic actions, according to Cody, the maneuver is commonplace for their bull-riding family.
"It's not the first time he's done something like that, as most people don't know," Cody told 25 News KXXV. "He's done it a couple of times."
And the incident certainly isn't discouraging Cody from following his rodeo dreams.
"Don't let that stop you. It's going to happen, be ready for it, it's coming," he said. "One day or another, you can't get around it. You just got to bear down through it, you know. Don't let go."
Nerves of steel from both father and son!