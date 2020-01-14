Book This Magical Wimberley, Texas, Glampsite for Your Next Hill Country Getaway
When Texas Hill Country calls, we listen. Especially if it beckons with a glamping retreat set on the idyllic Montesino Ranch in Wimberley. About 45 minutes outside of Austin, the unique vacation rentals, which debuted in September 2018, are situated on a 225-acre ranch and organic farm.
Each of the 12 lavish tents (from $400/night) provide ample shade thanks to their positioning below oak and juniper trees, and are handsomely decorated with local furniture and accessories. During your stay, you'll also enjoy a personal outdoor private deck outfitted with Adirondack chairs. (And yes, there's a private en suite bathroom with rain-style shower, too.)
Should you choose to peel yourself out of your lavish tent and leave the ranch, there's much to do nearby, ranging from horseback riding and art gallery browsing to checking out local music venues and wineries.
When hunger strikes, you can venture to a nearby restaurant (our vote is The Leaning Pear) or enjoy the fresh bounty of the on-site Three Peaks Restaurant, which hosts a farm-to-table dinner under the stars every evening for an additional $150 per adult and $49 per children 12 and under. Breakfast and lunch are also available for purchase. Come sunset, all guests can gather around for a nightly campfire with complimentary gourmet s'mores and beverages.
If you really want to splurge, this Valentine's Day weekend, the property is offering a special Romance on the Retreat package ($1,250; 2/14/2020-2/16/2020). The offering includes Friday and Saturday night lodging in a Summit Tent (pictured above), complimentary breakfast (in-tent, if you'd like) and the farm-to-table dinner included. To round out the weekend, you'll also get to partake in the retreat's first "Bubbly, Brining and Branding Epicurean Experience" on Saturday afternoon at Three Peaks Lodge. You can book the package here.
If those 1,500-thread count linens in your tent could talk, they'd say book today. Just pack some cozy outfits, sunglasses, a few good novels or magazines, and we'll look forward to seeing you on the ranch.