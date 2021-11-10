Austin Bar Owner Chris Marshall Celebrates with Merry Mocktails

At Sans Bar, which celebrates its fourth anniversary this December, he engineers a festive environment with zero-proof drinks to match.

Chris Marshall may have given up alcohol in his early twenties, but you'd never catch him without a drink in his hand. "I always found that if you had something interesting in your glass, it took a lot of the pressure off of social events," he says. At the time, mainstream mocktails were a thing of the future, so Marshall busied himself in the kitchen, drawing inspiration from his Memaw's cooking to concoct flavor-forward blends of fresh juices, infused syrups, and craft sodas.

In 2017, Marshall took his recipes to the masses with Sans Bar, Austin's first drink-slinging pub where you won't find a drop of alcohol in sight. "It combines the best parts of a bar—the music, the connection—in an environment that's truly inclusive of everyone," he says. That's especially important around the holidays, when all the parties and booze can turn into a recipe for FOMO for many nondrinkers, says Marshall.