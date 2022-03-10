See the Bluebonnets in Marble Falls, Texas
It's bluebonnet season in the Hill Country, and it's not to be missed. The Texas Hill Country—with its rolling landscape and charming small towns—has long been a destination for seeing wildflowers in the early spring months. While you're spotting blooms in the green hills, you'll have your pick of small towns to explore, and Marble Falls is a great one.
This small town is located on Lake Marble Falls, a reservoir on the Colorado River in Texas's Highland Lakes region, and it has become a popular place for outdoor adventure. Launch a boat on the lake, hike the trails that surround the town, and—if you time your visit just right—see the wildflowers in bloom as they the paint the countryside with their colors.
While you're in town, stop by Lakeside Park for a dip or a picnic and Johnson Park to rent kayaks and set out to paddle the waterfront. Don't miss The Landing for shopping and Blue Bonnet Café for lunch. If you're looking for a place to recharge after the day's adventures, stop into Fiesta Winery Marble Falls, Bear King Brewing Company, Double Horn Brew Pub, and Numinous Coffee Roasters to order up local wines and brews.
The bluebonnets, with their cheery upright postures and vibrant blue hues, are the big draw in this area, but there's certainly more to see. After exploring Marble Falls, set off on the meandering roads that lace the Hill Country and lead to towns like Fredericksburg, Burnet, Lampasas, Mason, Llano, and Johnson City. Driving along these trails will lead to stretches of wildflowers growing along the roadside. There, you can glimpse bluebonnets as well as daisies, evening primroses, red poppies, purple tansy, winecups, prairie verbena, and goldeneye phlox as you travel along.
While you're in the area, don't miss Wildseed Farms in nearby Fredericksburg, which is the country's biggest working wildflower farm (it stretches over 1000 acres) and a destination for seeing flowers in bloom (from the walking trails that wind through the property). If you can't visit, browse their online seed catalog for a bit of inspiration—and embrace the temptation to shop for your own garden.
What's your favorite small town in the Texas Hill Country? Where will you be seeing the wildflowers this spring?