You Can Visit the Original Blue Bell Creamery in Texas and Get a Scoop of Ice Cream
In the South, there is quite literally no bad time to enjoy Blue Bell ice cream. In fact, we insist on indulging in the Texas-based creamery's creations year-round, from the limited-edition holiday releases—the Eggnog and Peppermint flavors certainly got us in the spirit—to quintessential summer flavors like peach and Homemade Vanilla. Is there really anything better to pair with buttermilk pound cake or ooey-gooey cobbler? Per the creamery's slogan, it "tastes just like the good 'ole days." Oh, we know.
You're even supporting a Southern-owned business with every tub bought from the grocery store, since Blue Bell Creameries started in a small town in Texas Hill Country. Founded in 1907 in Brenham, Texas, the creamery was first dubbed the Brenham Creamery Company before being renamed in 1930 in honor of Texas' iconic bluebell wildflower. The rest is delightfully sweet history.
What many people don't know is that you can still visit the original creamery in Brenham, Texas, to tour the facilities, see where your favorite ice cream is being made, grab a scoop straight from the source in the Ice Cream Parlour, and shop in the Country Store. Kids even get to take home an old-fashioned paper hat! You can see all the info here on the Blue Bell Creameries website.
Beyond getting to see a scoop of history (get it?), you'll be able to show support for a Southern brand that's over 110 years old and see the prettiest parts of Texas Hill Country while you're at it. Plan a road trip, and don't miss a thing!
Not in Texas? You can also head to the company's facility located in Sylacauga, Alabama, to visit the Ice Cream Parlor and shop at the Country Store.