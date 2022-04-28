The Best State Parks in Texas To Visit for a Lone Star Adventure

With state park attendance having skyrocketed across the South in recent years, there's no better time to hit the road and enjoy the natural wonders of Texas. Together, Texas' state parks tell a story of the whole state and its historic terrains, from the Hill Country rivers to the West Texas deserts to the East Texas bayous. These lands have been inhabited for over 10,000 years, and many of the state-protected parks still look just as they did long ago.

Put on your old Willie Nelson album, and grab plenty of snacks from Buc-ees. Here are the best state parks in Texas to add to your travel list.