The Best Small Towns in Texas If You're Looking for Lone Star Charm

Texas—all 270,000 square miles of it—has no shortage of travel appeal. Between the bustling cities to the tiny honky-tonk towns, it'd be nearly impossible to see and do it all—but you can certainly try. In our opinion, the spirit of the Lone Star State can best be found through its charming small towns where friendly smiles and Southern hospitality are still the norm, and you're rarely far away from a Tex-Mex taco or piled-high barbecue sandwich.

While there's an innumerable amount of places and sights worth giving a visit, we've rounded up our favorite Texas towns to help make the 270,000 square miles feel a little bit smaller. (Fun fact: That's roughly the size of France.) Here are the best small towns in Texas.