This Texas Cidery Just Launched the Fall Drink of Our Dreams

In case you haven't heard, hot honey is having a moment. Whether it's drizzled on top of a flatbread, displayed on a charcuterie board, or even given as a cute hostess gift, we're seeing hot honey in homes all over the South. It's even popping up at national establishments like Trader Joe's and Hardee's, and the folks at Austin Eastciders have taken note.

This fall, they introduced the seasonal sipper of our dreams—Hot Honey Cider. Run, don't walk to the cidery's restaurant, Austin Eastciders at Barton Springs: The Hot Honey Cider is only available for a limited time. According to the brand's press release, this cider "combines smoky pepper and honey flavors with a slight kick of heat." The cider starts with the restaurant's homemade smoked, spicy honey with a light, crisp apple cider for a cozy blend that's perfect for the season.

If you're able to get your hands on some Hot Honey Cider, The Austin Eastciders Cider Masters recommend pairing it with pepperoni pizza, soft cheeses like brie and camembert, or pork and roasted veggies. Those are a few of our favorite things!