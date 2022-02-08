NFL Player Takes Texas Middle Schooler Who Lost Her Father to Daddy-Daughter Dance
Last year, 11-year-old Audrey Soape unexpectedly lost both her father and grandfather.
It's been a hard time for the Texas middle schooler, to say the least. So, with her school's "Daddy-Daughter Dance" on the horizon, her mother Holly decided to do something special. She reached out to Audrey's favorite football player, Eagles safety Anthony Harris, on social media.
"It's kind of far-fetched...it's a big ask," Holly told ABC News. "I just asked if he would come—if he'd be willing to come. And he said, 'not only will I come, I want to make sure she feels like a princess.'"
Harris not only flew in to Austin for the dance, he also covered the cost of Audrey's dress, shoes, hair, and makeup.
"He had a car with a driver, come to the house and pick her up," Holly told ABC News. "He really wanted to make sure she had the best possible time."
Harris, who originally hails from Richmond, Virginia, told WCAU that he was "just trying to be a human."
"You gotta cherish these moments. You never know how long we have here on this Earth," he added. "So, the people that you care about, and you love, show support for them."
In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Holly expressed gratitude for Harris' incredible act of kindness.
"I was so anxious and excited for her because she just had the most terrible year," the mom-of-two said. "For someone to show up and to teach her that people do show up for you, it's just been beyond a blessing. Just the power of God and how he makes these situations happen has just been unbelievable and remarkable."