Attention Middle Tennessee: Y'all Are Getting Nine New Whataburger Locations

The rumors have been circulating off-and-on for years, so before getting too excited when the latest round started, The Tennessean spoke to the head honchos at Whataburger to confirm things. "It's true," the corporate office told The Tennessean . "Whataburger will be bringing our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Murfreesboro, Gallatin, and Mt. Juliet! We hope our fans here are as excited as we are."

The burger chain hasn't been in Nashville since the 1970s, BizJournals reports, but that's changing thanks to the Texas-based burger chain and its massive expansion plans that will get spicy ketchup-covered burgers in the hands (and mouths) of hungry Southerners. Nashville Post adds that Memphis will be getting five locations, too. Whataburger fans should be able to get burgers, taquitos, and secret menu items like Whatachick'n Strips & Pancakes in Tennessee soon. The nine new locations should all be open by the end of 2022, but if you can't wait that long, the first burger-slinging branch will break ground at the Hermitage on August 3 and is slated to open this fall. It may not be too early to line up for a burger.