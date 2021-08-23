Tennessee Animal Shelter in Desperate Need of Foster Homes After Historic Flooding
Waverly Animal Shelter needs our help.
In the aftermath of the historic flooding that devastated parts of Humphreys County, Tennessee, over the weekend, one local animal shelter is appealing to the community for help.
Waverly Animal Shelter, which was already "bursting at the seams" before the flood, shared on Facebook Sunday that they are in immediate need of foster homes for their displaced animals.
The shelter added that they're still unsure of which animals will need foster homes, but plan to post individually "once we get a handle on everything."
Waverly Animal Shelter also requested donations of drinking water for the animals, large kennels, dog and cat food, and cleaning supplies such as paper towels, bleach, and disinfectant.
"Thank you for your continued prayers and support for our community as we persevere through these trying times," the post concludes.
Humphreys County saw significant flash flooding after more than 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours Saturday. At least 22 people have died as a result of the flooding, and dozens are still missing.
You can send your donations directly to Waverly Animal Shelter at 108 Young Road in Waverly, Tennessee. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates on foster needs.
Our hearts are will all those impacted by this devastating event.